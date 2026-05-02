Reign Storms Back, Series Tied, 1-1

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-1 in front of 6,242 fans at Toyota Arena to even the best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinals up at one game apiece. Game Three will take place in Palm Desert at Acrisure Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m. PST.

The Reign fell behind 1-0 midway through the first period then Logan Brown tied the game with 75 seconds remaining in the first period. Glenn Gawdin provided the eventual game winner making it 2-1 late in the second period. Cole Guttman doubled the advantage just 15 seconds into period three before Francesco Pinelli scored a short-handed goal 2:19 later making it 4-1. Martin Chromiak tacked on an empty netter late in regulation as Pheonix Copley made 34 saves in the victory.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 1 3 5

CV 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 23 0/0

CV 35 0/5

Three Stars - 1. Pheonix Copley (ONT) 2. Francesco Pinelli (ONT) 3. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)

W: Copley L: Kokko

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American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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