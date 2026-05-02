Miner Authors Second Shutout of Playoffs in Eagles' 1-0 Win over Henderson

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 18 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the playoffs, while forward Alex Barre-Boulet netted a power-play goal in the first period, giving the Eagles a 1-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights in Game One of their best-of-five series. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

After shutting down a Henderson power play, the Eagles would get their first crack on the man-advantage, and they would make the most of it. Barre-Boulet collected a pass at the end line before rolling to the crease and lighting the lamp with a wrister, putting Colorado up 1-0 with 2:20 remaining in the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Silver Knights 11-6 in the opening frame and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The second period would see both teams generate several quality chances, but it was the goaltenders who stood firm, sending the two teams to the second intermission with Colorado still on top, 1-0.

Miner and Henderson goalie Carl Lindbom would continue to stymie the offense in the third period, eventually forcing the Silver Knights to pull Lindbom in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of the contest. The move would not result in an equalizer, as the Eagles held on for the 1-0 victory.

Lindbom suffered the loss in net, allowing one goal on 33 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights in Game Two of their best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinal series on Monday, May 4th at 8:05pm MT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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