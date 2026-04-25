Colorado Advances to Pacific Division Semifinal with 6-1 Victory over San Diego

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado erupted for four goals in the third period to defeat the San Diego Gulls 6-1 in Game Two of their best-of-three, First Round series, completing the sweep and sending the Eagles to the Pacific Division Semifinal of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Trent Miner earned the win in net, making 26 saves on 27 shots. Ivan Ivan and Jayson Megna paced the offensive attack with a goal and an assist each, as 11 different skaters registered a point.

Colorado would open the scoring when defenseman Ronnie Attard smashed a rebound out of midair and past goalie Damian Clara, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 just 4:32 into the contest.

San Diego would draw the game even when forward Sasha Pastujov camped out in the slot before steering a blast from the point into the back of the net, tying the score at 1-1 at the 10:44 mark of the first period.

Colorado would generate an answer 1:07 later, as Megna lit the lamp with a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle, giving the Eagles a 2-1 edge, which they would carry into the first intermission.

The second period would see each team earn two opportunities on the power play, but neither side would be able to take advantage, as Colorado left for the second intermission still leading, 2-1.

Defenseman Alex Gagne would open up an onslaught in the third with a shot from the high slot that would beat Clara and give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage at the 1:43 mark.

A Colorado power play would then set up forward Matt DiMarsico to snap home a shot from the left-wing circle, extending the lead to 4-1 with 12:26 remaining in the final frame.

The Eagles would win a board battle that would send the puck to the tape of defenseman Sean Behrens, who stepped into a shot from the slot, lighting the lamp and pushing the advantage to 5-1 at the 12:10 mark.

San Diego would pull Clara in favor of the extra attacker, but Ivan would be the one to take advantage with an empty-netter to round out the 6-1 score with 3:52 left to play in the contest.

Colorado won the specialty teams battle, going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Clara suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 31 shots.

Stay tuned to ColoradoEagles.com and the Eagles social media channels for the latest information on purchasing tickets for the Pacific Division Semifinal.







American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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