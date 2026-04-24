Bears Loan Jalen Luypen to Stingrays

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA - April 24, 2026) - The Hershey Bears have loaned forward Jalen Luypen to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Luypen, 23, appeared in both of Hershey's playoff wins during a sweep over the Bridgeport Islanders in the opening round of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. During the regular season, he played two games with Hershey, scoring one goal. He also skated in 22 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, scoring six points (4g, 2a).

With South Carolina, Luypen scored 37 points (14g, 23a) in 35 games this season. The Stingrays open the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight against Atlanta.

The Bears will continue the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals. Opponent, dates, and times are to be determined. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest information on the Calder Cup Playoffs.







American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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