Condors Set Tone in 6-1 Win

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors took a 1-0 series lead with a convincing 6-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in front of 6,083 on Thursday at Dignity Health Arena. Six players had multi-point nights, including Seth Griffith who scored twice in the win. Bakersfield can advance to the division semifinals with a win on Saturday in Palm Desert.

The power play cashed in early in the first as Griffith (1st) forced a wrist shot past Nikke Kokko at 4:10. Quinn Hutson (1st) added to the lead at 10:42 with a low slapshot from the right-wing half wall. Coachella Valley pulled one back just before the break as Ty Nelson's shot beat Matt Tomkins from the point through traffic with 20 seconds to go in the frame. Bakersfield led 2-1 after one as both teams had 11 shots.

Sam Poulin (1st) banged in a rebound at the goal mouth to restore the Condors two goal cushion, 3-1, at 10:01. Griffith (2nd) finished off a three-on-two rush to make it 4-1 three minutes later. Isaac Howard and Viljami Marjala each collected their second assists of the night on the goal. Ethan Keppen fought Kaden Hammell in the period as well.

James Hamblin (1st) and Riley Stillman (1st) tacked on third period goals:37 seconds apart to chase Kokko from the game and run the score line to 6-1. The teams went on to combine for 80 penalty minutes on the night.

Matt Tomkins stopped 38 of 39 and the team's penalty kill was a perfect 7/7. The five-goal win was the largest in the Condors AHL era.

WATCH PARTY AT LEGENDS SATURDAY!

Catch Saturday's game 2 at Legends Bar & Grill. No reservations will be accepted, so arrive early to get your space. Game will be on TV's with sound and food and drink specials. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

PLAYOFF PASSES ON SALE

Passes are available as eight flex vouchers to use for any round, in any quantity. Seats are purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis, so do not be left out on all of the playoff excitement. Purchase yours.

SERIES SCHEDULE

(5) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS vs (4) COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS (best-of-3)

GAME 1: Thursday, April 23: Coachella Valley 1 @ BAKERSFIELD 6 (BAK leads 1-0)

GAME 2: Saturday, April 25: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 6 p.m.

GAME 3: Sunday, April 26: Bakersfield @ COACHELLA VALLEY (Acrisure Arena), 5 p.m.*







American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

Condors Set Tone in 6-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors

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