DiPietro Selected as Winner of Les Cunningham Award as AHL's MVP

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 24, that goaltender Michael DiPietro has been selected as the winner of the American Hockey League's Les Cunningham Award as the most valuable player for the 2025-26 season. The award is voted on by league coaches, media, and players.

DiPietro, 26, is the first Providence Bruin to win the league's MVP award since Randy Robitaille (1998-99). The 6-foot, 205-pound goaltender posted a 34-8-1 record in 45 appearances in the 2025-26 season. He led the American Hockey League with a career-best 1.91 goals against average, .930 save percentage, and 34 wins. DiPietro also recorded three shoutouts and three assists.

The ninth goaltender to win the award since its inception in the 1947-48 season, DiPietro opened the campaign with seven straight victories through November 12 and posted 10 straight games allowing no more than two goals from December 7 to January 23.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and addition to his resume," said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. "Michael has been an invaluable factor for the team during his time in Providence. We're excited to celebrate this honor with him and feel very lucky to have not just Michael the goaltender, but the person as well in our locker room."

The Windsor, Ontario, native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was acquired via trade along with rights to Jonathan Myrenberg for Jack Studnicka.







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