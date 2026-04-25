Gulls' Playoff Hopes Grounded with Loss to Eagles

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell, 6-1, to the Colorado Eagles in Game 2 of the Pacific Division First Round, ending their 2026 Calder Cup Playoff run.

Sasha Pastujov scored the first Calder Cup Playoff goal of his AHL career. Pastujov led San Diego skaters in scoring during the regular season with 21-36=57 points.

Noah Warren tallied an assist, the first playoff point of his AHL career.

Nikolas Brouillard collected an assist, his sixth career Calder Cup Playoff helper.

Damian Clara stopped 25 shots.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game

It felt like we were building a lot of momentum in the second period. I think a bit of the first we were fortunate to escape with a one goal game. In the second, we were attacking, and I thought we had them on their heels. What you're hoping is going to happen is that you can build that momentum into the third period and then we got caught up the ice and had trouble on a sort-out, and then they score early. Two-goal game at that point, and you're still expecting push back. They were able to find too many looks, and we were pressing trying to make something happen, and opening up too many things. But it's for sure just disappointing.

On the series with Colorado

Colorado is a top team in our division. They finished second. They're very, very deep. I think they're going to be pushing to come out of our division, I would imagine. With that being said, I think they've got a lot of offensive weapons. I think they play real well as a team defensively. I think that they're difficult to play against, and they present a lot of challenges to you.

On the 2025-26 season

When you zoom out, there's certainly progress. It's hard to feel any of that right now because it's such a sour taste. But it's another step in the right direction and what is going to happen inevitably from this is we've all got a taste of what AHL playoff hockey feels like. And as we're building, there's lessons that we're going to be able to grab from this moving forward, for what we're going to need to do to perform in the playoffs.







American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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