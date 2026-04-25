Henderson Punches Ticket to Pacific Divsion Semifinals, Eliminates San Jose, 5-1
Published on April 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-1, Friday evening at Lee's Family Forum. With the win, Henderson advances to the Pacific Division Semifinals where they will face the Colorado Eagles.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Henderson opened the scoring at 7:56 in the first period when Braeden Bowman tipped it into the net, assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Matyas Sapovoliv. At 17:40 into the first, Raphael Lavoie scored on the power play off a setup from Tanner Laczynski and Trevor Connelly, giving Henderson a 2-0 advantage.
2:07 into the second period, Alexander Holtz extended the lead. With only 1:03 left in the period, Egor Afanasyev put one on the board for San Jose bringing the score to 3-1 heading into the third.
Jeremy Davies made it in the empty net from across the ice at 17:02 in the third, shortly followed by a second empty net goal made by Lucas Johansen. Henderson's 5-1 victory secured their spot in the Pacific Division Semifinals. They will face the Colorado Eagles in the best-of-five series.
PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE
Schedule subject to change. All times Pacific.
Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Colorado at Henderson, 7:00 PT
Game 2 - Mon., May 4 - Colorado at Henderson, 7:00 PT
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Henderson at Colorado, 6:05 PT
*Game 4 - Sat., May 9 - Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 PT
*Game 5 - Sun., May 10 - Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 PT
*if necessary
LOOKING AHEAD
Tickets for the Pacific Division Semifinals will go on-sale Monday morning at 11 a.m. PT.
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