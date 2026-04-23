Henderson Wins First Game of Calder Cup Playoffs in OT, 5-4

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-4, Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum in the first game in Round One of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first game of Round One started with the Barracuda's Kasper Halttunen striking the back of the net five minutes in. With three minutes left, Lukas Cormier scored a power play goal, ending the period in a tie, 1-1.

Jimmy Huntington got the Barracuda their second goal of the game halfway through the second period. Colin White followed up with a power play goal, putting San Jose ahead by two. Raphael Lavoie closed that gap with another goal for Henderson, and the second ended 3-2.

The game was tied back up by Jeremy Davies in the third, and Henderson jumped ahead when Lavoie put their fourth in a minute later. Igor Chernyshov tied the game for the Barracuda, sending the game into overtime.

It took Trevor Connelly just 38 seconds to score Henderson's game winning goal during OT. The Silver Knights lead the best-of-three series 1-0.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Apr. 24 | 7 pm | vs San Jose Barracuda

Sunday, Apr 26 | 3 pm | vs San Jose Barracuda*

*If necessary

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Jose Barracuda this Friday at 7 p.m. in Game Two of the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. If Henderson wins on Friday they will advance to the Division SemifinalsTickets can be purchased here, watch it live on FloHockey, or listen to the game on 1230 AM The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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