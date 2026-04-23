Eagles Claim 1-0 Series Lead with 3-0 Blanking of San Diego

Published on April 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner turned in an 18-save shutout, while forward Tristen Nielsen notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-0 on Wednesday. The victory now gives Colorado a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three, First Round series with the Gulls. Forwards T.J. Tynan and Taylor Makar also found the back of the net in the victory. The Eagles won the battle on specialty teams, going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The game's first power play would lead to the game's first goal, as T.J. Hughes sent a cross-slot pass onto the tape of a streaking Tynan, who would direct the puck into the back of the net, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 at the 14:07 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Gulls 12-6 in the period and left for the first intermission still leading, 1-0.

Colorado would keep the momentum rolling when forward Tristen Nielsen flew down the right-wing boards before lighting the lamp with a backhander from the bottom of the circle, stretching the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 2:38 mark of the second period.

As time wound down in the third period, San Diego would pull goalie Damian Clara in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Makar who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 19:10 mark to round out the 3-0 score.

Clara suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 26 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls in Game Two of their best-of-three, First Round series of the 2026 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 24th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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