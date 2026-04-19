Colorado Wraps up Regular Season with 7-5 Loss to Wranglers
Published on April 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO - Colorado forward Gavin Brindley notched a goal and two assists, while fellow forward T.J. Hughes collected a goal and a helper, but it would not be enough, as the Calgary Wranglers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Eagles 7-5 on Saturday. Wranglers forward Martin Frk netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Arsenii Sergeev stopped 44 of the 49 shots he faced to pick up the win in net. Isak Posch suffered the loss, allowing six goals on 27 shots.
A Colorado power play would open the scoring, as Brindley collected a loose puck in the right-wing circle and smashed it home, putting the Eagles up 1-0 just 4:29 into the contest.
The momentum would build when forward Luke Toporowski tucked a rebound past goalie Arsenii Sergeev, stretching Colorado's lead to 2-0 at the 5:25 mark of the first period.
A 5-on-3 power play for the Eagles would set up defenseman Jacob MacDonald to light the lamp from the top of the left-wing circle, giving Colorado a 3-0 advantage with 7:25 remaining in the opening frame.
The Eagles would start the second period with a bang, as Hughes backhanded a rebound into the back of the net, putting Colorado on top 4-0 just 14 seconds into the middle frame.
Calgary would strike back when forward Brennan Othmann snapped home a shot from the slot, trimming the deficit to 4-1 at the 1:51 mark of the period.
The swing in momentum would continue when defenseman Daniil Miromanov launched a shot that would ring off the post before deflecting off the back of Posch and across the goal line. The goal was Miromnaov's 11th of the season and cut the Eagles lead to 4-2 with 16:25 left to play in the second stanza.
A rush down the ice would then see Wranglers defenseman Nick Cicek bury a wrister from the left-wing circle to slice the deficit to 4-3 at the 10:42 mark of the period.
Colorado would finally stem the tide when defenseman Ronnie Attard lifted a rebound at the top of the crease over the shoulder of Sergeev, giving the Eagles a 5-3 advantage with 6:21 remaining.
The tables would turn again just 2:34 later, as forward Clark Bishop shoved a rebound on the goal line into the back of the net, making it a 5-4 Colorado lead.
Still trailing 5-4 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Wranglers would watch forward Parker Bell light the lamp at the 5:04 mark to tie the game at 5-5.
A power play would then set up Frk to fire a shot from the low slot past Posch, giving Calgary a 6-5 advantage with 12:06 remaining in the final frame.
The Wranglers would tack on an empty-netter from Frk at the 19:08 mark to round out the 7-5 score.
Colorado finished the night going 2-for-7 on the power play, while Calgary went 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls in Game One of their best-of-three First Round series of the 2026 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 22nd at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
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