Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Defeat Chicago, 7-3, in Game Five

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - Colorado forward Tristen Nielsen netted a pair of goals, one of four different Eagles to register a multi-point performance, as Colorado scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Chicago Wolves 7-3 in Game Five of the Western Conference Final on Friday. The victory now gives the Eagles a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Goalie Trent Miner earned his 11th win of the postseason, making 26 saves on 29 shots.

Chicago would jump out to a quick start, as forward Skyler Brind'Amour lit the lamp with a shot from the slot, putting the Wolves up 1-0 just 4:03 into the contest.

The game's first power play would then set up Chicago forward Justin Robidas to shove a rebound in the crease into the back of the net, extending the Wolves lead to 2-0 at the 9:51 mark of the first period.

Colorado would answer back 1:22 later when Nielsen fired the puck from behind the net and off the skates of a Chicago defenseman, careening the puck across the goal line and slicing the deficit to 2-1.

The Eagles first power play of the night would allow Nielsen to fire a one-timer from between the circles past goalie Cayden Primeau, tying the game at 2-2 with 2:52 left to play in the opening frame.

Chicago would jump back in the driver's seat when forward Bradly Nadeau took advantage of a loose puck that landed on his tape in the left-wing circle, as he snapped it home to give the Wolves a 3-2 edge at the 3:00 mark of the second period.

Colorado would find an equalizer just 32 seconds later when forward Matt DiMarsico slid to the top of the crease before deflecting a centering feed into the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3.

The Eagles would then flip the script on a Chicago power play, as forward Taylor Makar buried a one-timer from the right-wing circle on the rush, giving Colorado a 4-3 lead with 14:15 left to play in the period.

As the penalty expired, Eagles forward Chase Bradley would dart down the ice on a breakaway before slamming a slapshot past Primeau, stretching Colorado's advantage to 5-3 at the 6:30 mark of the middle frame.

Still leading 5-3 as the puck dropped on the third period, Eagles defenseman Alex Gagne would add another goal when he hammered home a slapshot from the blue line, pushing Colorado's lead to 6-3 at the 8:12 mark.

The Wolves pulled Primeau in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but it would be Eagles forward Jason Polin who would capitalize with an empty-netter with 4:30 left to play in the game.

Primeau suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 26 shots. Colorado finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Chicago Wolves in Game Six of the Western Conference Final on Sunday, June 7th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets for the Western Conference Final or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.