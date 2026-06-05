Gaucher Re-Signs with Flyers

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms with forward Jacob Gaucher on a one-year, two-way contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gaucher, 25, appeared in 69 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, notching his second consecutive 20-goal season while adding 16 assists for 36 points in 2025-26. He rated second on the team in goals and fourth in points while also appearing in four NHL games with the Flyers.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound center was tied for the team lead with his first-career 20-goal campaign in 2024-25. Gaucher has scored 48-42-90 in 198 career games with the Phantoms over the past three seasons and has also appeared in eight NHL games with the Flyers in the past two years. He has also served as one of Lehigh Valley's alternate captains in several games.

Following a strong professional-debut season with the Reading Royals in 2022-23 scoring 22-39-61, Gaucher earned a promotion to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2023-24 campaign and was rewarded with an entry-level contract from the Flyers midway into the 2024-25 season.

The Longueui, Quebec native scored the playoff clinching goal in overtime on April 26, 2024 as the Phantoms swept the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first round. The following season, Gaucher recorded his first career hat trick on November 2, 2024 in a 5-2 victory at Springfield. He signed a two-year contract with the Flyers on December 12, 2024 and made his NHL debut on February 2, 2025 with the Flyers at Colorado.

Gaucher played parts of five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes (Major) Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Baie-Comeau (2021-22) and Val-d'Or (2018-21). Gaucher represented Baie-Comeau as captain for one season (2021-22) and Val-d'Or as an alternate captain for two seasons (2019-21). Through those five seasons, he played in 242 games, scoring 65 goals with 76 assists for 141 points. He is the older brother of Nathan Gaucher of the Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls. His father, Yannick Gaucher, is Assistant General Manager of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL.

Deposits for the 2026-27 Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are on Sale NOW! Partial Plans start at 2 games per month, with options designed around how you want to enjoy the season. Choose a Prime Plan to lock in top theme nights and giveaways, or select a You Pick Plan to choose the games that work best for your schedule.

Hockey returns to PPL Center in September with the fifth annual Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. The two-game series takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available at PPLCenter.com beginning July 1.







American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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