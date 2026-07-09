Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The wait is over! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season. The 13th season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center in downtown Allentown gets underway on Saturday, October 3 against the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.
John Snowden's crew will take the ice in a campaign packed with great rivalry matchups against the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while also welcoming two new opponents to PPL Center when they host the Hamilton Hammers and Iowa Wild.
Thanksgiving week includes a pair of great matchups against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, November 25 and Saturday, November 28. The brand new Hamilton Hammers, AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, make their first appearance in the Lehigh Valley on November 13 while the Iowa Wild trek to downtown Allentown for a historic first-ever trip in a two-game series on February 20-21. The final home game of the season is Friday, April 9 against the Charlotte Checkers and the season finale is Saturday, April 10 at Hershey.
Fantastic homestands packed with great matchups include six-game stints at PPL Center from February 5 through February 21 and from March 7 through March 24.
The Phantoms' regular-season home game slate is once again perfect for a variety of schedules and interests with 30 weekend dates including 13 Saturdays and a team-record 10 Sundays!
Schedule Highlights Include:
NHL Rookie Series, Flyers vs. Rangers: September 12-13
Phantoms Regular Season Home Opener: Saturday, October 3 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)
30 Weekend Dates including 13 Saturdays and a team-record 10 Sundays
First Sunday Game: Sunday, October 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)
First Home Game against rival Hershey Bears (Washington): Friday, October 23
First Game vs. new Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders): Friday, November 7
First Home Game against rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh): Friday, November 20
First Home Games vs. Iowa Wild (Minnesota): February 20-21
Last Regular Season Home Game: Friday, April 9 vs. Charlotte Checkers
Stay tuned for more! Our terrific promotional schedule is on the way soon.
Premier Memberships and Partial Plans are the best way to enjoy the excitement of Phantoms hockey all season long.
For more information, email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2026-27 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center
Saturday, October 3 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (Opening Night)
Saturday, October 10 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Sunday, October 11 (1:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, October 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Sunday, October 25 (3:05) vs. Belleville Senators
Sunday, November 1 (3:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Friday, November 13 (7:05) vs. Hamilton Hammers
Saturday, November 14 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Friday, November 20 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 21 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, November 25 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Saturday, November 28 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins
Wednesday, December 2 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Sunday, December 6 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Friday, December 11 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, December 27 (3:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Tuesday, December 29 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans
Saturday, January 16 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets
Sunday, January 17 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Wednesday, January 27 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, January 30 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch
Friday, February 5 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, February 6 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, February 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, February 17 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, February 20 (7:05) vs. Iowa Wild
Sunday, February 21 (3:05) vs. Iowa Wild
Sunday, March 7 (5:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, March 12 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket
Saturday, March 13 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Sunday, March 21 (3:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
Wednesday, March 24 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, April 4 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, April 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2026-27 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 3 (7:05) vs. Hartford (Opening Night)
Saturday, October 10 (7:05) vs. Cleveland
Sunday, October 11 (1:05) vs. Cleveland
Wednesday, October 14 (6:30) at Hartford
Friday, October 16 (7:05) at Springfield
Saturday, October 17 (6:05) at Springfield
Saturday, October 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey
Sunday, October 25 (3:05) vs. Belleville
Friday, October 30 (7:05) at Rochester
Sunday, November 1 (3:05) vs. Providence
Wednesday, November 4 (7:00) at Laval
Friday, November 6 (7:00) at Belleville
Saturday, November 7 (7:00) at Hamilton
Friday, November 13 (7:05) vs. Hamilton
Saturday, November 14 (7:05) vs. Charlotte
Sunday, November 15 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday, November 20 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday, November 21 (7:05) vs. Hershey
Wednesday, November 25 (7:05) vs. Providence
Saturday, November 28 (7:05) vs. Providence
Sunday, November 29 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday, December 2 (7:05) vs. Hershey
Saturday, December 5 (7:00) at Hershey
Sunday, December 6 (3:05) vs. Hershey
Friday, December 11 (7:05) vs. Hershey
Saturday, December 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte
Sunday, December 13 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday, December 18 (7:00) at Iowa
Saturday, December 19 (6:00) at Iowa
Sunday, December 27 (3:05) vs. Hartford
Tuesday, December 29 (7:05) vs. Rochester
Friday, January 1 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday, January 2 (5:00) at Syracuse
Friday, January 8 (7:00) at Charlotte
Saturday, January 9 (6:00) at Charlotte
Tuesday, January 12 (7:00) at Hershey
Friday, January 15 (7:00) at Hershey
Saturday, January 16 (7:05) vs. Utica
Sunday, January 17 (3:05) vs. Hershey
Friday, January 22 (7:00) at Hartford
Saturday, January 23 (6:05) at Springfield
Sunday, January 24 (5:05) at Providence
Wednesday, January 27 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday, January 29 (7:00) at Syracuse
Saturday, January 30 (7:05) vs. Syracuse
Wednesday, February 3 (7:00) at Hershey
Friday, February 5 (7:05) vs. Springfield
Saturday, February 6 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday, February 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte
Wednesday, February 17 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday, February 20 (7:05) vs. Iowa
Sunday, February 21 (3:05) vs. Iowa
Wednesday, February 24 (6:30) at Hartford
Friday, February 26 (7:05) at Providence
Sunday, February 28 (3:05) at Providence
Friday, March 5 (7:00) at Utica
Saturday, March 6 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday, March 7 (5:05) vs. Hartford
Friday, March 12 (7:05) vs. Laval
Saturday, March 13 (7:05) vs. Hershey
Saturday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield
Sunday, March 21 (3:05) vs. Springfield
Wednesday, March 24 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday, March 26 (7:00) at Cleveland
Saturday, March 27 (7:00) at Cleveland
Tuesday, March 30 (7:00) at Charlotte
Wednesday, March 31 (7:00) at Charlotte
Saturday, April 3 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday, April 4 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday, April 7 (7:00) at Hershey
Friday, April 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte
Saturday, April 10 (6:00) at Hershey
Phantoms' Opponents in 2026-27 and NHL Affiliations
Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)
Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)
Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders)
Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)
Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)
Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)
Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)
Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)
Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)
Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)
Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)
Atlantic Division - 50 (25/25)
Charlotte Checkers - 8 (4/4)
Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)
Hershey Bears - 12 (6/6)
Providence Bruins - 6 (3/3)
Springfield Thunderbirds - 6 (3/3)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)
North Division - 18 (9/9)
Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)
Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)
Hamilton Hammers - 2 (1-1
Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)
Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)
Syracuse Crunch - 4 (2/2)
Utica Comets - 2 (1/1)
Central Division - 4 (2/2)
Iowa Wild - 4 (2/2)
By Day - Home/Away (Total)
Friday - 7/12 (19)
Saturday - 13/11 (24)
Sunday - 10/5 (15)
Monday - 0/0 (0)
Tuesday - 1/2 (3)
Wednesday - 5/6 (11)
Thursday - 0/0 (0)
By Month - Home/Away (Total)
October - 5/4 (9)
November - 7/5 (12)
December - 6/4 (10)
January - 4/10 (14)
February - 6/4 (10)
March - 6/6 (12)
April - 2/3 (5)
Hockey returns to PPL Center in September with the fifth annual Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. The two-game series takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com.
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Calgary Wranglers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2026.27 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs 2026-27 Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Unveil 2026-27 Season Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign, AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Release Fan-Focused Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season in 2026-27 - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- American Hockey League Unveils 2026-27 Schedule - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Comets Release Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Roll out 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Cooper Moore - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sylvain Favreau Named Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Steve Sullivan Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies
- Mike Ostrowski Named Winner of the 2025-26 American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award - Cleveland Monsters
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