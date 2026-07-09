Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The wait is over! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season. The 13th season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center in downtown Allentown gets underway on Saturday, October 3 against the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

John Snowden's crew will take the ice in a campaign packed with great rivalry matchups against the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins while also welcoming two new opponents to PPL Center when they host the Hamilton Hammers and Iowa Wild.

Thanksgiving week includes a pair of great matchups against the Providence Bruins on Wednesday, November 25 and Saturday, November 28. The brand new Hamilton Hammers, AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, make their first appearance in the Lehigh Valley on November 13 while the Iowa Wild trek to downtown Allentown for a historic first-ever trip in a two-game series on February 20-21. The final home game of the season is Friday, April 9 against the Charlotte Checkers and the season finale is Saturday, April 10 at Hershey.

Fantastic homestands packed with great matchups include six-game stints at PPL Center from February 5 through February 21 and from March 7 through March 24.

The Phantoms' regular-season home game slate is once again perfect for a variety of schedules and interests with 30 weekend dates including 13 Saturdays and a team-record 10 Sundays!

Schedule Highlights Include:

NHL Rookie Series, Flyers vs. Rangers: September 12-13

Phantoms Regular Season Home Opener: Saturday, October 3 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

30 Weekend Dates including 13 Saturdays and a team-record 10 Sundays

First Sunday Game: Sunday, October 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

First Home Game against rival Hershey Bears (Washington): Friday, October 23

First Game vs. new Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders): Friday, November 7

First Home Game against rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh): Friday, November 20

First Home Games vs. Iowa Wild (Minnesota): February 20-21

Last Regular Season Home Game: Friday, April 9 vs. Charlotte Checkers

Stay tuned for more! Our terrific promotional schedule is on the way soon.

Premier Memberships and Partial Plans are the best way to enjoy the excitement of Phantoms hockey all season long.

For more information, email us at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com!

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2026-27 HOME SCHEDULE - All Games at PPL Center

Saturday, October 3 (7:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (Opening Night)

Saturday, October 10 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Sunday, October 11 (1:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, October 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Sunday, October 25 (3:05) vs. Belleville Senators

Sunday, November 1 (3:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Friday, November 13 (7:05) vs. Hamilton Hammers

Saturday, November 14 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Friday, November 20 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 21 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, November 25 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 28 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins

Wednesday, December 2 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Sunday, December 6 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Friday, December 11 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, December 27 (3:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Tuesday, December 29 (7:05) vs. Rochester Americans

Saturday, January 16 (7:05) vs. Utica Comets

Sunday, January 17 (3:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Wednesday, January 27 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, January 30 (7:05) vs. Syracuse Crunch

Friday, February 5 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, February 6 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, February 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, February 17 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, February 20 (7:05) vs. Iowa Wild

Sunday, February 21 (3:05) vs. Iowa Wild

Sunday, March 7 (5:05) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, March 12 (7:05) vs. Laval Rocket

Saturday, March 13 (7:05) vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Sunday, March 21 (3:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

Wednesday, March 24 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 4 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, April 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS 2026-27 HOME AND AWAY SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 3 (7:05) vs. Hartford (Opening Night)

Saturday, October 10 (7:05) vs. Cleveland

Sunday, October 11 (1:05) vs. Cleveland

Wednesday, October 14 (6:30) at Hartford

Friday, October 16 (7:05) at Springfield

Saturday, October 17 (6:05) at Springfield

Saturday, October 24 (7:05) vs. Hershey

Sunday, October 25 (3:05) vs. Belleville

Friday, October 30 (7:05) at Rochester

Sunday, November 1 (3:05) vs. Providence

Wednesday, November 4 (7:00) at Laval

Friday, November 6 (7:00) at Belleville

Saturday, November 7 (7:00) at Hamilton

Friday, November 13 (7:05) vs. Hamilton

Saturday, November 14 (7:05) vs. Charlotte

Sunday, November 15 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday, November 20 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday, November 21 (7:05) vs. Hershey

Wednesday, November 25 (7:05) vs. Providence

Saturday, November 28 (7:05) vs. Providence

Sunday, November 29 (3:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday, December 2 (7:05) vs. Hershey

Saturday, December 5 (7:00) at Hershey

Sunday, December 6 (3:05) vs. Hershey

Friday, December 11 (7:05) vs. Hershey

Saturday, December 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte

Sunday, December 13 (5:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday, December 18 (7:00) at Iowa

Saturday, December 19 (6:00) at Iowa

Sunday, December 27 (3:05) vs. Hartford

Tuesday, December 29 (7:05) vs. Rochester

Friday, January 1 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday, January 2 (5:00) at Syracuse

Friday, January 8 (7:00) at Charlotte

Saturday, January 9 (6:00) at Charlotte

Tuesday, January 12 (7:00) at Hershey

Friday, January 15 (7:00) at Hershey

Saturday, January 16 (7:05) vs. Utica

Sunday, January 17 (3:05) vs. Hershey

Friday, January 22 (7:00) at Hartford

Saturday, January 23 (6:05) at Springfield

Sunday, January 24 (5:05) at Providence

Wednesday, January 27 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday, January 29 (7:00) at Syracuse

Saturday, January 30 (7:05) vs. Syracuse

Wednesday, February 3 (7:00) at Hershey

Friday, February 5 (7:05) vs. Springfield

Saturday, February 6 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday, February 12 (7:05) vs. Charlotte

Wednesday, February 17 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday, February 20 (7:05) vs. Iowa

Sunday, February 21 (3:05) vs. Iowa

Wednesday, February 24 (6:30) at Hartford

Friday, February 26 (7:05) at Providence

Sunday, February 28 (3:05) at Providence

Friday, March 5 (7:00) at Utica

Saturday, March 6 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday, March 7 (5:05) vs. Hartford

Friday, March 12 (7:05) vs. Laval

Saturday, March 13 (7:05) vs. Hershey

Saturday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield

Sunday, March 21 (3:05) vs. Springfield

Wednesday, March 24 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday, March 26 (7:00) at Cleveland

Saturday, March 27 (7:00) at Cleveland

Tuesday, March 30 (7:00) at Charlotte

Wednesday, March 31 (7:00) at Charlotte

Saturday, April 3 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday, April 4 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday, April 7 (7:00) at Hershey

Friday, April 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte

Saturday, April 10 (6:00) at Hershey

Phantoms' Opponents in 2026-27 and NHL Affiliations

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Schedule Breakdown - Games (Home/Away)

Atlantic Division - 50 (25/25)

Charlotte Checkers - 8 (4/4)

Hartford Wolf Pack - 6 (3/3)

Hershey Bears - 12 (6/6)

Providence Bruins - 6 (3/3)

Springfield Thunderbirds - 6 (3/3)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 12 (6/6)

North Division - 18 (9/9)

Belleville Senators - 2 (1/1)

Cleveland Monsters - 4 (2/2)

Hamilton Hammers - 2 (1-1

Laval Rocket - 2 (1/1)

Rochester Americans - 2 (1/1)

Syracuse Crunch - 4 (2/2)

Utica Comets - 2 (1/1)

Central Division - 4 (2/2)

Iowa Wild - 4 (2/2)

By Day - Home/Away (Total)

Friday - 7/12 (19)

Saturday - 13/11 (24)

Sunday - 10/5 (15)

Monday - 0/0 (0)

Tuesday - 1/2 (3)

Wednesday - 5/6 (11)

Thursday - 0/0 (0)

By Month - Home/Away (Total)

October - 5/4 (9)

November - 7/5 (12)

December - 6/4 (10)

January - 4/10 (14)

February - 6/4 (10)

March - 6/6 (12)

April - 2/3 (5)

Hockey returns to PPL Center in September with the fifth annual Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series. The two-game series takes place on Saturday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 13 at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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