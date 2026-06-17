Former Phantom Shayne Gostisbehere Captures Stanley Cup with Carolina

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Former Phantoms defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and the Carolina Hurricanes captured hockey's ultimate prize on Sunday night, hoisting the Stanley Cup following a decisive victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6.

In a final series that featured a total of three former Phantoms, Gostisbehere became the fourth Lehigh Valley product to lift the Stanley Cup and the first since Anthony Stolarz and Nick Cousins won with the Florida Panthers in 2024.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (78th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gostisbehere began his professional career with the Phantoms before embarking on a 12-year NHL career spanning 744 regular-season games with Philadelphia, Arizona, Detroit, and Carolina.

A longtime fan favorite, "Ghost" became the first-ever Lehigh Valley Phantoms player to make his NHL debut when he was recalled by the Flyers on October 25, 2014. Over parts of four seasons with the Phantoms from 2013-20, including three seasons in Lehigh Valley, he appeared in 23 games and recorded 16 points (2G, 14A).

Gostisbehere quickly established himself at the NHL level, earning All-Rookie Team honors with Philadelphia in 2016 following a standout rookie campaign, while also capturing the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers' best defenseman in both 2015-16 and 2017-18.

After eight seasons within the Flyers organization and overcoming a series of injuries, the 5-foot-11 offensive-minded defenseman continued his career elsewhere before reemerging as a seasoned veteran in a second stint with Carolina in 2024.

Playing under head coach and former Flyer Rod Brind'Amour, Gostisbehere helped the Hurricanes capture the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history and their first championship since 2006.

Gostisbehere delivered several pivotal performances throughout Carolina's championship run, including an incredible game-tying goal in the third period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He registered six points (1G, 5A) in the Final series, the most by a former Lehigh Valley player in Stanley Cup Final history.

In 19 games this postseason, Gostisbehere led all Hurricanes defensemen with 12 points (3G, 9A), marking the most by a former Phantom during a Stanley Cup-winning playoff run since Brayden Schenn with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

A product of Union College, Gostisbehere helped guide the program to its first-ever NCAA National Championship as a junior in 2014, where he was named tournament Most Outstanding Player. Following his strong postseason performance this season with Carolina, he also became just the 35th player in NHL history to win both an NCAA National Championship and the Stanley Cup.

From his professional debut with the Phantoms to lifting hockey's ultimate prize in 2026, Gostisbehere's career stands as a full-circle journey from AHL standout to Stanley Cup champion.







American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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