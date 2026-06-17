Griffin Named One of AHL's Top Corporate Sales Executives

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The American Hockey League has selected Bakersfield Condors Director of Corporate Partnerships Blade Griffin as one of the top Corporate Sales Executives for the Western Conference for the 2025-26 season.

Griffin recently completed his fourth season in Condorstown and third leading the team's corporate partnerships department. Through his work, the organization achieved the highest individual corporate revenue season in team history, surprising the previous mark set just a season prior. In the three seasons that Griffin has led the department, he has increased corporate revenue by over 40%.

"Blade has done a tremendous job for us through his Condors tenure," said Condors President Justin Fahsbender. "From the beginning, he has taken ownership of our corporate department and has achieved new records each season. His success comes as no surprise when looking at his dedication, passion, and skillset."

A Bakersfield native, Griffin graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Finance and Sports Business in 2022







American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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