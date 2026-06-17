Cleveland Monsters Unique Partnerships Awarded at AHL Team Business Meetings

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's front office received multiple awards at the 2026 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings, including Sponsorship Sales Department of the Year and Most Unique Sponsorship Entitlement.

The Monsters were awarded Sponsorship Sales Department of the Year following a memorable, record-setting 2025-26 season. Through strategic alignment and market creativity, the Monsters Partnerships added 26 new local business partners including Century Federal Credit Union as a jersey patch partner. Partnerships helped bring to life four new theme nights including a revamped Blue Jackets Nights presented by Re-Bath where fans received a I-71 Interskate poster giveaway highlighting Monsters players who continued onto the NHL.

Along with welcoming new partners, the Monsters strengthened current connections, setting a standard for retention and growth in the AHL. The highlight of that came when the Monsters and University Hospitals announced an extension further solidifying the official healthcare provider of the team as well as adding youth hockey programming to grow the game in Northeast Ohio. The Monsters and University Hospitals announced the Rink Refresh Initiative awarding up to $20,000 to a local rink in facility renovations yearly as well as the Mini Monsters Scholarship Program which sponsors 10 local hockey players' enrollment fees and equipment needs.

Additionally, the Monsters were awarded Most Unique Sponsorship Entitlement for their work with Rocket expanding beyond a traditional partnership with a community-first platform. With a refreshed vision to build deeper fan connections over time, the Monsters and Rocket unveiled a fan-designed t-shirt for Cleveland Rocks Night following fan voting of designs sent into the team. Additionally, a new social series called The Home Team was unveiled where personal stories of four players were told through the lens of family, sacrifice and the people who shaped their journey. The parents of the players were flown to Cleveland and given the opportunity to watch their son's features for the first time with their moving reactions captured. The Home Team social series can be viewed here. The partnership also allowed interactive, experience-led activities on the concourse where fans would step in front of a screen to be transformed into Monsters-themed visuals.

"Our partnership with the Cleveland Monsters is helping define a new era for our core creative ideas. It is not just about showing up. It is about creating moments of real connection with an already passionate fanbase, turning affinity into advocacy through content and experiences that feel personal, local, and fan-driven," said Rocket's Vice President of Sports Doug Buser. "What makes this work is the shared vision and trust we have built with the Monsters. Together, we have embraced a launch and learn approach, using the season as a live environment to push ideas further, learn faster, and unlock new ways to connect with fans."

The Monsters front office also received awards recognizing the team's achievements in ticket sales and corporate sales. The AHL Meetings took place in Grand Rapids, MI, where hundreds of representatives from the league and its teams met to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7, and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar.







American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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