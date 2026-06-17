Marlies Take 3-0 Lead in Calder Cup Finals
AHL Toronto Marlies

Marlies Take 3-0 Lead in Calder Cup Finals

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release


WOLVES 0 | MARLIES 1

CALDER CUP FINALS, GAME 3

TUES., JUNE 16, 2026 - 7:00 P.M. (EST)

COCA-COLA COLISEUM (TORONTO, ON)

STREAM: FLOHOCKEY, BROADCAST: SPORTSNET 360

Chicago: No Goals

Goaltender: C. Primeau (27/28) L

Toronto: E. Cowan (8) (D. Mermis, V. Lettieri)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (24/24) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

- Easton Cowan opened the scoring at 2:48 of the second period. He has 14 points (8 goals, 6 assists) in 20 gamesthis season.

- Dakota Mermis recorded the primary assist on Cowan's second period goal. He has nine assists in 22 games thispostseason.

- Vinni Lettieri had the secondary assist on Cowan's second period goal, tying the Marlies single-postseason recordedwith 24 points. He has points (2-5-7) in three consecutive games. Lettieri has 24 points (9 goals, 15 assists) in 21postseason games.

- Artur Akhtyamov stopped all 24 shots he faced for his second shutout of the postseason. He is 14-6-0 thispostseason with a 2.10 goals against average and a 0.928 save percentage.

TEAM NOTES

- This was Toronto's second shutout of the postseason.

- Toronto is 6-2-0 when scoring first.

- The Marlies were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play. Toronto is 7-6-0 when not scoring on the power play and 5-3-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

- Toronto outshot Chicago 28-24. Easton Cowan and Alex Nylander led the Marlies with four shots on net. Toronto is 5-3-0 when outshooting their opponent.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals 10 (V. Lettieri)

Assists 7 (W. Villeneuve)

Points 24 (V. Lettieri)

PPG 4 (V. Lettieri)

Shots 61 (V. Lettieri)

+/- +9 (L. Shaw)

PIMS 80 (M. Pezzetta)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Game 4 - Thurs., June 18 vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

*Game 5 - Fri., June 19 vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

*Game 6 - Sun., June 21 at Chicago - 3:00 p.m. CT

*Game 7 - Tues., June 23 at Chicago - 7:00 p.m. CT

Check out the Toronto Marlies Statistics

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American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026


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