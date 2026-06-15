Marlies Head Home with 2-0 Lead in Calder Cup Finals

Published on June 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







WOLVES 4 | MARLIES 5 (OT)

CALDER CUP FINALS, GAME 2

SUN., JUNE 14, 2026 - 3:00 P.M. (CDT)

ALLSTATE ARENA (ROSEMONT, IL)

STREAM: FLOHOCKEY, BROADCAST: SPORTSNET ONE

Chicago: C. Legeault (1) (J. Slavin, N. Gunler), N. Philip (6) PP (J. Robidas, B. Nadeau), J. Välimäki (4) (R. Suzuki, J.

Robidas), J. Välimäki (5) (N. Philip, R. Suzuki)

Goaltender: C. Primeau (27/32) OT/L

Toronto: B. Groulx (6) (V. Lettieri), A. Nylander (6) PS (Unassisted), L. Shaw (8) (W. Villeneuve, M. Benning), B. Groulx

(7) (W. Villeneuve, V. Lettieri), L. Shaw (9) (V. Lettieri, W. Villeneuve)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (28/32) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

- Bo Groulx put the Marlies on the board at 11:17 of the first period and scored at 13:21 of the third period. He has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 20 postseason games.

- Alex Nylander scored on the penalty shot at 4:12 of the second period. This was Nylander's first penalty shot attempt in either the regular season or postseason in the AHL.

- Logan Shaw scored at 15:45 of the second period and the game-winning goal at 3:46 of overtime. This was his third game-winning goal of the postseason. He has 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 22 games this postseason.

- Vinni Lettieri had the lone assist on Groulx's first period goal, the secondary assist on Groulx's third period goal and the primary assist on Shaw's overtime goal. He consecutive three-point games. Lettieri has 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 20 postseason games.

- William Villeneuve recorded the primary assists on Shaw's second period goal and Groulx's third period goal. He also had the secondary assist on Shaw's overtime goal. He now has the most assists (17) recorded by a Marlies player in a single postseason. Villeneuve has recorded 19 points (2 goals, 17 assists) in 21 postseason games.

- Matt Benning picked up the secondary assist on Shaw's second period goal. This was his first post of the postseason.

- Artur Akhtyamov stopped 28 of 32 shots he faced. He is 13-6-0 this postseason with a 2.21 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage.

TEAM NOTES

-Alex Nylander's second period penalty shot was Toronto's sixth penalty shot in a postseason game in the club's history and the club is 4-0-2 when awarded a penalty shot. The Marlies have now recorded four consecutive goals when awarded a penalty shot.

- Toronto is 9-5-0 when not scoring first.

- The Marlies were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play. Toronto is 6-6-0 when not scoring on the power play and 10-4-0 when allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

- Toronto and Chicago both recorded 32 shots. Alex Nylander, Logan Shaw and Ryan Tverberg led the Marlies with four shots on net. Toronto is 3-0-0 when recording the same number of shots as their opponent.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals 10 (V. Lettieri)

Assists 14 (W. Villeneuve)

Points 20 (V. Lettieri)

PPG 4 (V. Lettieri)

Shots 51 (V. Lettieri)

+/- +8 (C. Paré)

PIMS 80 (M. Pezzetta)

POSTGAME QUOTES

LOGAN SHAW (1 GOAL)

On the resolve the team showed heading into overtime:

We've been in that spot a lot this year. Not saying that we've blown games but there were times where we had leads and other teams came back. So we've been through pretty much everything you can imagine this year and I think we have a lot of belief and a lot of faith in our group. I've said it throughout the whole season but the other team is trying to win a game too...When they scored that goal, it sucked at the time but I had all the faith in our group for sure.

On Vinni Lettieri:

That's his game, he's a big time, big game player. He was doing that all year for us. He might not have had the same goals that he had throughout the year but he's still a big player for us. He's flying out there. He's playing great hockey and not just offensively but everyone in that dressing room has bought in and he's one of those guys that's leading the way and guys are following him. It's obviously very nice to have him out there.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Game 3 - Tues., June 16 vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4 - Thurs., June 18 vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

*Game 5 - Fri., June 19 vs. Chicago - 7:00 p.m. ET

*Game 6 - Sun., June 21 at Chicago - 3:00 p.m. CT

*Game 7 - Tues., June 23 at Chicago - 7:00 p.m. CT







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