Marlies Announce Additions to Hockey Operations and Coaching Staff

Published on July 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today additions to the club's hockey operations and coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 season. Chris Bourque has been named Assistant General Manager, while Denver Manderson and Greg Moore have been added as Assistant Coaches.

Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager Ryan Hardy will continue to oversee hockey operations, supported by Assistant General Managers Mike Dixon and Bourque and Head Coach Steve Sullivan, whose coaching staff also includes Assistant Coach Mark Giordano, Goaltending Coach Hannu Toivonen and Video Coach Nick Biamonte.

"Chris has established himself as an important part of our hockey operations staff, and this role reflects the immediate impact he's had in identifying talent and supporting our player development efforts," said Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager Ryan Hardy. "Combined with Mike's leadership, experience and commitment to our players and staff, we have an outstanding leadership group in place to strengthen our player development model and position the Marlies for sustained success."

Bourque, 40, will also serve as the Head of College Recruitment for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He originally joined the Maple Leafs' scouting staff as a College Free Agent Scout in 2022.

Through 13 seasons, the Boston, Massachusetts native appeared in 794 career AHL games with the Portland Pirates, Hershey Bears, Providence Bruins, Hartford Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers, recording 251 goals and 495 assists. He captured three Calder Cup championships (2006, 2009, 2010) and was named the recipient of the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the AHL's Playoff MVP in 2010. Bourque led the AHL in scoring twice (2011-12, 2015-16), was named to six AHL All-Star Classics and was selected for the Les Cunningham Award as the league's Most Valuable Player in 2015-16.

Dixon, 47, will continue in his role as Assistant General Manager of the Marlies and Director of Minor League Operations with the Maple Leafs, where he is responsible for the operational leadership of the Marlies and the club's ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones. A key member of the hockey operations leadership group since joining the organization in 2017, Dixon has played an integral role in the success of the Maple Leafs' development system, including Toronto's Calder Cup championships in 2018 and 2026 and the Newfoundland Growlers' Kelly Cup championship in 2019.

Manderson, 37, originally joined the Maple Leafs organization in 2017-18 following the conclusion of his playing career as a Team Consultant and was promoted to Development Coach in 2023-24, working exclusively with the NHL club. He also has worked with the Guelph Storm (OHL) and the University of Guelph (USports) in various capacities, supporting player development and skills training. During his playing career, the Fergus, Ontario native skated in more than 300 professional games across the American Hockey League, ECHL and Mestis.

He will also serve as Director of Minor League Development for the Maple Leafs, overseeing the player development protocols of the Marlies in collaboration with development and support staff.

Moore, 42, returns to the Marlies as Assistant Coach following three seasons with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. During his time with the NTDP, he captured a silver medal (2023-24) and a bronze medal (2025-26) at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and a bronze medal (2024-25) at the IIHF World U18 Championship. The Lisbon, Maine native skated in 377 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons and Adirondack Phantoms during a 10-year professional career and was an AHL All-Star in 2008. He also skated in 10 NHL games with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to his role with the NTDP, he served as Head Coach of the Marlies from 2019 to 2023, compiling a record of 107-91-8-6 and led the North Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

"I'm excited to welcome Denver and Greg to our coaching staff," said Marlies Head Coach Steve Sullivan. "They both bring valuable experience, strong hockey knowledge and a commitment to creating an environment where players can grow and succeed. They are excellent additions to our group, and we're looking forward to the impact they will have on our players and our organization's continued success."







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