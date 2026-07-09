Toronto Marlies Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today the club's schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 regular season. Toronto opens their 22nd season on the road against the Rochester Americans (Buffalo) on Friday, October 2 and returns to Coca-Cola Coliseum for the club's home opener on Saturday, October 3 against the Hamilton Hammers (New York Islanders). The Marlies will conclude their regular season on Sunday, April 11 at home against the Laval Rocket (Montréal).
An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2026-27 schedule is available below. Further details including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights and the team's training camp and preseason schedule will be released at a later date.
For single game and group tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with Marlies ticketing and team news. Fans can also visit Marlies.ca/Memberships to get information on Marlies 2026-27Season Ticket Membership starting as low as $19 per seat, and includes exclusive benefits like discounted parking, exclusive member entrance at Coca-Cola Coliseum and invitations to member only events.
REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE NOTES
- Longest home stand: Seven games - December 19 to January 8
- Longest road stretch: Seven games - January 10 to January 29
- Busiest month: January (six home, seven road) - 13 games
- Busiest home months: March - seven games
- Busiest road months: November, January, February - seven games
- Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 22 games (11 home, 11 road)
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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