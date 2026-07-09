Logan Shaw Named 2025-26 Recipient of David Andrews Award of Excellence

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced this evening that Toronto Marlies captain Logan Shaw is the recipient of the 2025-26 David Andrews Award of Excellence, previously known as the President's Award.

"Logan embodies everything you hope for in a captain and a professional," said Ryan Hardy, Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager. "He has set the standard for what it means to be a Toronto Marlie through his mentorship of younger players, the way he represents our organization in the community and the compete level he brings to every game. The respect he has earned throughout our organization is a reflection of his character and his unwavering commitment to the values we strive to uphold every day. We're incredibly proud to see him recognized by the American Hockey League with the David Andrews Award of Excellence. It is a well-deserved honour for an exceptional person who has made a lasting impact on our team, our organization and our community."

The AHL presents the David Andrews Award of Excellence to both an organization and a player, with Shaw receiving the player excellence award in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments over the past year.

The Glace Bay, Nova Scotia native is the first Toronto Marlies player to be recognized with this award. The Toronto Marlies organization has previously been honoured in 2012-13 and 2017-18.

In the 2025-26 season, Shaw became Toronto's franchise leader in points (223) and assists (137). He recorded his fourth career 50-plus point season, leading all Marlies in points (54) and assists (31). In 24 postseason games, he registered 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists), including three game-winning goals, while leading the Marlies to their second Calder Cup championship. Shaw has appeared in 589 career AHL games, recording 169 goals and 215 assists. He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (76th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

During his four seasons with Toronto, the Marlies captain has twice been selected for the AHL All-Star Game, was the first Marlies player to be the recipient of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award and captured his first Calder Cup championship.







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