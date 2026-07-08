Penguins Announce Date of 2026-27 Home Opener

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they will host their home opener to the 2026-27 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins will take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 6:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ended Springfield's season in this past year's Calder Cup Playoffs. The Penguins and T-Birds saw their Atlantic Division Final series pushed to a decisive Game 5, which the Black and Gold won on home ice, 8-1.

The Penguins have previously opened their home slate against the T-Birds in 2018 and 2023. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton emerged victorious on both occasions.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2026-27 regular-season schedule is expected to be unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, July 9.

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey, including the 2026-27 home opener, can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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