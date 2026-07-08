American Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Home Openers
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2026-27 season:
Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Coachella Valley
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Calgary
Belleville Senators [OTT] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton
Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Abbotsford
Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford
Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Manitoba
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Grand Rapids
Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Ontario
Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Abbotsford
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Manitoba
Hamilton Hammers [NYI] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Toronto
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Bakersfield
Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Charlotte
Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Rockford
Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Syracuse
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hartford
Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Chicago
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids
Ontario Reign [LA] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Coachella Valley
Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Utica
Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Toronto
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee
San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Henderson
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. San Diego
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Laval
Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Belleville
Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Iowa
Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton
Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Colorado
Utica Comets [NJ] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Rochester
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Springfield
The complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Comets Set to Play First Home Game on Saturday, October 10th - Utica Comets
- IceHogs 2026-27 Home Opener Slated for October 3 vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Home Openers - AHL
- Condors to Face Calgary in Home Opener October 17 - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas Stars to Host Iowa Wild in 2026-27 Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Bears Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Open 71st Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 2 - Rochester Americans
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2026-27 Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Announce Date of 2026-27 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens to Host New Provincial Rivals in 2026-27 Home Opener on October 2 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket October 10 on Opening Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Sign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Two-Year Contract - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Shawn Element to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Hundred Kids to Receive Free Bike Helmets Next Week Through Griffins' 'Put a Lid on It' Program - Grand Rapids Griffins
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