American Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Home Openers

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2026-27 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Coachella Valley

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 17 vs. Calgary

Belleville Senators [OTT] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Hamilton

Calgary Wranglers [CGY] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Abbotsford

Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 16 vs. Hartford

Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Manitoba

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Grand Rapids

Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Ontario

Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Abbotsford

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Manitoba

Hamilton Hammers [NYI] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Toronto

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Bakersfield

Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Charlotte

Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 9 vs. Rockford

Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Syracuse

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hartford

Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Chicago

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Grand Rapids

Ontario Reign [LA] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Coachella Valley

Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Utica

Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Toronto

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Milwaukee

San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Henderson

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. San Diego

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Laval

Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Belleville

Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 2 vs. Iowa

Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Hamilton

Tucson Roadrunners [UTA] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Colorado

Utica Comets [NJ] - Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Rochester

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 3 vs. Springfield

The complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 9.







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