Condors to Face Calgary in Home Opener October 17

Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors will host the Calgary Wranglers in the team's 29th home opener on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. A full schedule will be announced tomorrow. As part of the league home opener announcement today, it was revealed the Condors will open the season on the road on Saturday, October 3 against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Ticket plans to fit all schedules and lifestyles are on sale now.







American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.