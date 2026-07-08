Condors to Face Calgary in Home Opener October 17
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors will host the Calgary Wranglers in the team's 29th home opener on Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. A full schedule will be announced tomorrow. As part of the league home opener announcement today, it was revealed the Condors will open the season on the road on Saturday, October 3 against the Henderson Silver Knights.
Ticket plans to fit all schedules and lifestyles are on sale now.
Check out the Bakersfield Condors Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026
- IceHogs 2026-27 Home Opener Slated for October 3 vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Home Openers - AHL
- Condors to Face Calgary in Home Opener October 17 - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas Stars to Host Iowa Wild in 2026-27 Home Opener - Texas Stars
- Bears Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Open 71st Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 2 - Rochester Americans
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2026-27 Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Announce Date of 2026-27 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Belleville Sens to Host New Provincial Rivals in 2026-27 Home Opener on October 2 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds to Host Laval Rocket October 10 on Opening Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Sign Forward Mitchell Stephens to Two-Year Contract - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Shawn Element to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Hundred Kids to Receive Free Bike Helmets Next Week Through Griffins' 'Put a Lid on It' Program - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.