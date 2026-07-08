Hartford Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2026-27 Home Opener
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today that the club will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6:00 p.m. at PeoplesBank Arena for the team's 2026-27 home opener.
This is the fourth time in the franchise's 30-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Penguins. The Wolf Pack hosted the Penguins in the home opener in the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2025-26 campaigns.
The Wolf Pack are 1-1-0-1 against the Penguins when playing them in the home opener. The Pack erased a 3-0 deficit on Oct. 22, 2022, on the strength of two C.J. Smith goals, but ultimately fell 4-3 in the shootout.
A year later, on Oct. 20, 2023, the Wolf Pack blanked the Penguins 5-0 in the home opener for the 2023-24 season. Five different Wolf Pack players scored in the victory.
To open the home portion of the 2025-26 season, the Wolf Pack dropped a 5-2 decision to the Penguins on Oct. 17, 2025.
The Wolf Pack and Penguins met six times during the 2025-26 season, with the Penguins winning four of the six matchups. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 2-4-0-0 in the season series.
All-time, the Wolf Pack are 36-40-1-10-3 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) against the Penguins. They are 20-18-6-2 (W-L-OTL-SOL) at home.
The full 2026-27 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, Jul. 9.
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