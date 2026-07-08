Texas Stars to Host Iowa Wild in 2026-27 Home Opener
Published on July 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's 2026-27 Home Opener today. The Stars will host the Iowa Wild at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2026 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to open the club's 18^th season.
The Stars' entire regular-season schedule for the 2026-27 campaign will be announced Thursday.
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com (mailto:tickets@texasstars.com) or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package.
Individual game tickets will go on sale and a complete promotional calendar will be revealed at a later date.
Texas completed the 2025-26 season with a 37-29-4-2 record, culminating with a fifth consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The home opener will be the Stars' 605^th regular-season home game in team history. Texas is 332-208-46-28 all-time in the regular season in games played on home ice. 2026-27
SEASON TICKET PACKAGES
Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com (mailto:tickets@texasstars.com) or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).
TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES
For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at tsanford@texasstars.com .
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026
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