Condors Coaching Staff Receives Multi-Year Extension

Published on June 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers announced today that head coach Colin Chaulk, associate coach Keith McCambridge, assistant coach Adam Krug, and goaltending coach Kelly Guard have all signed multi-year extensions to remain in their respective positions on the Bakersfield Condors coaching staff. Video Coordinator Eddie Fritz, who was already under contract, will remain in his same position.

Chaulk, 49, enters his fifth season as the team's head coach and sixth in the organization after assuming interim head coaching duties during the 2021-22 season. He has led the team to the postseason in four of the past five seasons, including the only series sweep in franchise history when the team swept the Abbotsford Canucks in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

This past season saw the organization achieve new milestones in multiple areas. At home, the team had a franchise-best 25-8-3 record, good for third in the entire AHL. It was also one of the most prolific offensive seasons in team history as the group was third with 3.39 goals per game and was sixth best on the power play at 22.2% overall.

The Toronto, Ontario native most recently helped in the development of several Oilers prospects including rookies Quinn Hutson, Isaac Howard, and Josh Samanski. Hutson tied a team record with 30 goals and led all rookies in the category. Howard averaged over a point-per-game with 50 (24g-26a) in 47 games. Both were named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Samanski had 31 points with the Condors before representing Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics and playing 24 games with the Oilers.

Eleven different players played for both Bakersfield and Edmonton in 2025-26, accounting for 249 NHL games. Three players scored their first NHL goals after appearing for the Condors including Hutson, Samanski, and Connor Clattenburg.

CHAULK COACHING RECORD

2025-26: 37-23-12 (.597), 5th place Pacific Division, lost in Pacific Division 1st Round

2024-25: 32-30-10 (.514), t-7th place Pacific Division, missed postseason

2023-24: 39-27-6 (.583), 6th place Pacific Division, lost in Pacific Division 1st round

2022-23: 37-31-4 (.542), 5th place Pacific Division, lost in Pacific Division 1st round

2021-22: 19-12-3 (.603)*, 4th place Pacific Division, lost in Pacific Division semifinals

*midseason replacement, assumed interim head coaching duties on February 11, 2022

OVERALL RECORD: 164-123-35 (.567)

McCambridge, 52, also enters his fifth season behind the bench in 2026-27 and third as associate coach. Working primarily with the defensive group, McCambridge oversaw the league's second-best home penalty kill at 88.5% and third best penalty kill in the Pacific Division at 81.9%. Under his tutelage, defensive prospects Atro Leppanen finished t-7th in goals by an AHL d-man with 11, Damien Carfagna was t-7th among rookies with 7 goals and his +18 was fourth, and 2nd round pick Beau Akey was even or better in 36 of 42 games this season.

In addition, the Thomson, Manitoba native also helped develop current and former Oilers defensive prospects in Michael Kesselring, Vincent Desharnais, Markus Niemelainen, Philip Broberg, Cam Dineen, and Alec Regula. His previous coaching experience includes seven seasons as an AHL head coach with St. John's, Manitoba and Hartford, two seasons as an ECHL head coach with Alaska, and seven seasons as an assistant coach with Hartford, Manitoba, and Alaska.

Krug, 43, enters his third season as an assistant coach with the Condors working primarily with forwards and the power play. In addition to the above forward prospects, Krug aided in the development of Matthew Savoie, who was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and Noah Philp, who went on to play 30 games with the Oilers over the past year. His work aided in James Hamblin having a career season in 2025-26 with 27 goals and Viljami Marjala finishing in top 10 for assists in the AHL. The Michigan native came to Condorstown as one of the most successful head coaches at the NCAA D-III level over 10 seasons with Adrian College.

Guard, 42, also enters his third season as the team's goaltending coach. His work was highlighted by Connor Ingram's ascension to the Oilers where he played 32 games with Edmonton and five in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also this season, veteran Matt Tomkins set a new career high with 20 wins and prospect Connor Ungar went 9-2-2 with a .923 save percentage as he set a new team record for saves in a game with 51 saves on January 31 against Abbotsford. Guard was previously a goaltending coach for four seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League prior to arriving in Bakersfield. He won a Gold Medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships as a member of the Team Canada staff.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF

General Manager - Keith Gretzky

Head Coach - Colin Chaulk

Associate Coach - Keith McCambridge

Assistant Coach - Adam Krug

Goaltending Coach - Kelly Guard

Video Coordinator - Eddie Fritz

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Travis Lay

Head Athletic Trainer - Josh Bennett

Head Equipment Manager - Matt Brayfield

Assistant Equipment Manager - Ramon Rivera







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