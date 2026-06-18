Jersey Raffle to Benefit Families of Edwards Air Force Base Tragedy Underway

Published on June 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) have announced a special Authentic Patriotic Night Jersey Raffle to benefit the families of the eight fallen heroes who were killed in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base on Monday, June 15.

The jersey raffle will run through Friday, June 26 with four different contribution options. All proceeds will benefit the eight fallen heroes families through the Fallen Wings Foundation 501 (c)(3) (EIN: 83-3415074). Anyone, anywhere can win the jersey with shipping available to the US and Canada.







American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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