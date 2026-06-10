Player Rewind: Damien Carfagna

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Damien Carfagna impressed as a rookie blueliner for the Condors in 2025-26. Signed by the Oilers to a two-year NHL deal out of Ohio State, Carfagna was dependable for the Condors, playing in 66 of 72 games. He finished with 22 points (7g-15a) over than span and led the team at +18.

His season drew attention among first-year blueliners across the AHL, finishing 11th in the rookie defensive scoring race, seventh in goals, and fourth in plus/minus. The regular season was highlighted by a career high three points, all assists in a March 28 victory over Texas.

Meaningful games and situations were aplenty for the now 23-year old. That extended into the postseason as he went +2 and had a goal in the team's first round Calder Cup Playoffs series against Coachella Valley.

CONTRACT STATUS: Carfagna is in year two of a two-year NHL deal in 2026-27.

PLAYER REWIND SERIES: Our final player in the Player Rewind series will be the captain, Seth Griffith, on June 24.







American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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