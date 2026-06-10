American Hockey League Announces 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers as the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2025-26. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team

Goaltender - Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Defenseman - Adam Engström, Laval Rocket

Defenseman - Carter Yakemchuk, Belleville Senators

Forward - Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Grand Rapids Griffins

Forward - Konsta Helenius, Rochester Americans

Forward - Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears

Sergei Murashov, Goaltender (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins / Pittsburgh Penguins):

A fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 NHL Draft, Sergei Murashov excelled in his first full AHL season, earning a spot on the league's All-Rookie Team for 2025-26. In 38 regular-season appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 22-year-old Murashov ranked third in the league in both goals-against average (2.20) and save percentage (.919) while posting a record of 24-9-4. Murashov also backstopped the Penguins to their first conference finals appearance in 12 years, recording a .931 save percentage in 15 playoff starts. Murashov made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh on Nov. 9, 2025, and earned his first NHL victory by shutting out Nashville in a Nov. 16 game played in Stockholm, Sweden.

Adam Engström, Defenseman (Laval Rocket / Montréal Canadiens):

A 22-year-old native of Järna, Sweden, Adam Engström appeared in 45 regular-season games for Laval in 2025-26 and recorded 10 goals, 24 assists and a plus-14 rating to help the Rocket capture the North Division title. The 2026 AHL All-Star also led all AHL defensemen with five game-winning goals on the season. Selected by Montréal in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Engström made his NHL debut on Nov. 26, 2025, and went on to skate in 15 games with the Canadiens, collecting one assist and a plus-2 rating while averaging more than 13 minutes of ice time per game.

Carter Yakemchuk, Defenseman (Belleville Senators / Ottawa Senators):

Defenseman Carter Yakemchuk registered 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points in 54 AHL games for the Belleville Senators in 2025-26, his rookie pro campaign after four seasons with Calgary in the Western Hockey League. The 20-year-old from Fort McMurray, Alta., was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and skated in four regular-season games with Ottawa this season, recording a goal and an assist in his debut - a 3-2 win at Detroit on Mar. 24. Yakemchuk also skated in one Stanley Cup Playoff contest, notching two assists vs. Carolina on Apr. 25.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Forward (Grand Rapids Griffins / Detroit Red Wings):

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård had a standout season as a 20-year-old rookie with Grand Rapids in 2025-26, scoring 20 goals and adding 24 assists to go with a plus-17 rating in 60 games for the Griffins. A first-round choice (15th overall) by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Draft, Brandsegg-Nygård made the Red Wings' opening-night roster and went on to appear in 14 NHL games this season. He closed out the campaign by leading the Griffins in Calder Cup Playoff scoring with eight points in eight games, and then tallying six points in five contests to help Norway capture a historic bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Konsta Helenius, Forward (Rochester Americans / Buffalo Sabres):

A member of the AHL Top Prospects Team for the second year in a row, Konsta Helenius led Rochester with 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) in 63 games, tying for ninth in the entire AHL and setting a franchise record for scoring by a teenager. Helenius, who turned 20 in May, made his NHL debut with Buffalo on Jan. 19; represented the Amerks at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic; scored two goals in four games for the Sabres during the Stanley Cup Playoffs; and scored the gold-medal clinching overtime goal for Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Helenius was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Ilya Protas, Forward (Hershey Bears / Washington Capitals):

Recipient of the 2025-26 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie, 19-year-old Ilya Protas tied for sixth in the league with 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) in 69 regular-season games for Hershey, pacing the team in goals, points, power-play goals (11) and plus/minus rating (+17). His 66 points were the fourth-most by a teenager in AHL history, and included a seven-game goal-scoring streak in November as well as a six-point game in April. Protas, a third-round choice by Washington in the 2024 NHL Draft, made his debut with the Capitals on Apr. 8 and notched one goal and three assists in four NHL appearances. He participated in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic and was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team as well.







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