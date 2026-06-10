Senators' Yakemchuk Named to 2026 AHL Top Prospects Team

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators rookie of the year Carter Yakemchuk has picked up another accolade, being named today to the American Hockey League's 2025-26 Top Prospects Team.

The first-year pro defenceman registered 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points in 54 AHL games for the Belleville Senators in 2025-26, after four seasons with Calgary in the Western Hockey League. The 20-year-old from Fort McMurray, Alta., was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and skated in four regular-season games with Ottawa this season, recording a goal and an assist in his debut - a 3-2 win at Detroit on Mar. 24. Yakemchuk also skated in one Stanley Cup Playoff contest, notching two assists vs. Carolina on Apr. 25.

The AHL Top Prospects Team is determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers, and includes three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22 years old or younger on the first day of the regular season, and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2025-26. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

The full 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team is as follows:

Sergei Murashov (G) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Adam Engström (D) - Laval Rocket

Carter Yakemchuk (D) - Belleville Senators

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (F) - Grand Rapids Griffins

Konsta Helenius (F) - Rochester Americans

Ilya Protas (F) - Hershey Bears

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.