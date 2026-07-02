Belleville Sens Round out Coaching Staff Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce the remainder of the club's coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 American Hockey League season.

Led by Head Coach Andrew Campbell, who signed a three-year extension last week, the Belleville Sens coaching group this season includes assistant coaches Stefan Legein and Joe Cirella, and goaltending coach Paul Gibson.

Legein, 37, returns for his third season as an assistant coach in Belleville, after joining the club ahead of the 2024-25 season. Prior to that, the Oakville, Ontario native spent time behind the bench with the Spokane Chiefs (WHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) and Mississauga Steelheads (OHL). His on-ice career included 265 games in the AHL and a gold medal at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Gibson, 40, is set to begin his third season in the Friendly City as well and is responsible for the training and development of Belleville's goaltending corps. A native of St. Thomas, Ontario, Gibson's pre-AHL experience includes time as a goaltending coach with the St. Thomas Stars (GOJHL), the University of Guelph (USports), the Oshawa Generals (OHL), and the Owen Sound Attack (OHL). As a player, Gibson tended goal for four seasons at Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan University).

Cirella, 63, is the only newcomer to Belleville's coaching staff this season and brings more than two decades of coaching experience to the Senators. Most recently, Cirella spent the past eight seasons with the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames and was part of the affiliation move from the Stockton Heat in California to the Calgary Wranglers in Alberta. His coaching career also includes six seasons with the Soo Greyhounds (OHL), a season with the Peterborough Petes (OHL), six campaigns with the Oshawa Generals (OHL), and one season as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers (NHL). As a player, Cirella was a fifth-overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in 1981 and played 828 NHL games with Ottawa, Florida, the New York Rangers, Quebec Nordiques, New Jersey, and Colorado.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







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