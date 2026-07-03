Tucson Roadrunners Sign Forward Kevin Rooney to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners forward Kevin Rooney

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners forward Kevin Rooney(Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the club has signed forward Kevin Rooney to a one-year AHL contract.

"Kevin's extensive NHL experience and high character make him a valuable contributor to our organization," said John Ferguson, general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Rooney, 33, split the 2025-26 season between Tucson and Utah, recording 24 points (12g, 12a) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 44 AHL games with the Roadrunners while adding one goal in one NHL appearance with the Mammoth.

He was one of two Roadrunners, alongside forward Daniil But, to score an NHL goal last season and set AHL career highs in power-play goals (4) and shooting percentage (15.6%).

Rooney has played in parts of 10 NHL seasons with Utah (2025-26), the Calgary Flames (2022-25), New York Rangers (2020-22) and New Jersey Devils (2016-20), totaling 61 points (33g, 28a) and 134 PIM in 331 career NHL games. He has also recorded two assists and 10 PIM in 15 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Rangers during the club's run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward established NHL career highs in goals (8) and points (14) in 54 games with the Rangers during the 2020-21 season. He also skated in a career-high 70 NHL games with Calgary in 2024-25, posting 10 points (5g, 5a) and 14 PIM.

Across seven AHL seasons, Rooney has registered 117 points (46g, 71a) and 164 PIM in 286 career games with Tucson (2025-26), the Calgary Wranglers (2022-24), Binghamton Devils (2017-19) and Albany Devils (2015-17). He has also collected four points (1g, 3a) and eight PIM in 13 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Calgary and Albany.

The Canton, Massachusetts, native recorded AHL career highs in goals (14), assists (20) and points (34) in 71 games with Binghamton during the 2017-18 season.

Rooney signed his first NHL contract with New Jersey as an undrafted free agent on Feb. 27, 2017, after joining Albany on an amateur tryout agreement on Mar. 29, 2016.

Before turning professional, Rooney played four collegiate seasons at Providence from 2012-16, serving as team captain as a senior after helping the Friars capture the program's first NCAA national championship as a junior in 2014-15.

On the international stage, Rooney won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship alongside current Mammoth defenseman Zac Jones. He recorded one assist in 10 tournament games while leading all tournament skaters in faceoff percentage (65.2%).

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