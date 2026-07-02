McDonough Agrees to One-Year Deal with Sabres

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Aidan McDonough one a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

McDonough, 26, completed his third full season in the AHL and first with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2025-26, posting 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points along with 140 shots in 65 games, all of which were career-highs. He also tallied four goals and four assists for eight points along with 31 shots during the Penguins' run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2026.

The Milton, Mass., native has appeared in 139 career regular-season AHL contests with Abbotsford, Charlotte, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since the start of the 2023-24 season, recording 44 goals, 35 assists, 79 points, and 258 shots. He's registered eight points (4+4) and 31 shots in 17 Calder Cup Playoff appearances with the Canucks and Penguins.

In a six-game stint with Vancouver during the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward scored his first NHL goal on Mar. 31 versus Calgary after making his NHL debut on Mar. 26 at Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, McDonough spent four years at Northeastern University from 2019-23, where he notched 124 points (66+58) in 124 games. In addition to being named to the Hockey East All-Academic team all four seasons, he was the Huskies' leading scorer and offensive MVP while also earning All-Hockey East First Team and AHCA East First Team All-American honors in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

McDonough spent one season with the USHL's Cedar Rapids, logging 42 points (21+21) in 50 contests during the 2018-19 season before adding seven points (4+3) in six playoff appearances.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







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