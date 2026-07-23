Amerks New Mobile App Now Available

Published on July 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced the launch of the team's new mobile app in partnership with the American Hockey League and FloSports.

Developed in collaboration with FloSports' HockeyTech and featuring the same LeagueStat technology and enterprise solutions used by the AHL, the new mobile app will offer a fully immersive experience featuring a user-friendly interface designed for optimal performance and accessibility to real-time data, exclusive content, and more. The app is now available to download through the Apple App Store and on Android through Google Play.

"We're excited for the launch of the new Amerks mobile app and to see several months of planning and development ultimately come to fruition," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "Through the app and its wide-ranging functionality, this will be a tremendous resource in elevating the way in which we engage and connect with our fans daily while providing a one-stop shop in one convenient location. We're grateful for the opportunity to work alongside HockeyTech and appreciate their efforts in continuing to enhance the overall digital experience for fans in Rochester and across the American Hockey League."

Fans can now stay connected more than ever with up-to-the-minute scoring updates and notifications, view the schedule and roster and stay informed with the latest team news and other content. The app also features both listen live and streaming options for users, who can watch the games through AHLTV on FloHockey.

Additionally, Amerks fans will be able to purchase and manage their tickets directly within the app, allowing both single-game buyers and season ticket members alike instant access to their seats to select games over the course of the season.

"Our mission at FloSports is to grow our sports and part of that is done by making them easier to follow for fans," said Josh Siskin, general manager of FloSports' hockey vertical FloHockey. "Adding the Rochester Americans mobile app to our growing suite of digital solutions is an exciting milestone for our team. Now fans will have a seamless way to stay connected through scores, schedules, news, and more. This is a great step in the right direction for fans."

Rochester opens its 71st American Hockey League season a home on Friday, Oct. 2 against the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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