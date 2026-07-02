Casey Fitzgerald Returns on One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Panthers
Published on July 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
A familiar face is back in the organization as the Panthers have agreed to terms with Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract.
The 29-year-old blue liner spent the 2023-24 campaign in Charlotte, tying for third among team defensemen with 21 points (4g, 17a) and leading the Checkers in penalty minutes (65) over 69 appearances.
Since then Fitzgerald has spent the past two years with the Hartford Wolf Pack, including a career-best showing of 23 points (4g, 19a) in 71 games last season. The 2016 third-round pick has logged 99 points (22g, 77a) in 285 career AHL games and nine points (0g, 9a) in 63 NHL contests.
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