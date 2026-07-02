T-Birds Sign F T.J. Tynan to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club has signed forward T.J. Tynan to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Tynan, 34, skated in 67 games last season with the Colorado Eagles, posting 50 points (3g, 47a). He added another 14 points (2g, 12a) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games as the Eagles advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

A veteran of 760 regular-season AHL games, Tynan ranks seventh in league history with 579 career assists to go along with 113 goals. The Orland Park, Ill. native and Notre Dame alumnus has eclipsed the 40-point mark 11 times in his standout career. He has also recorded 51 points (9g, 42a) in 85 career Calder Cup Playoff games, including trips to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016 and 2019.

A two-time recipient of the Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP, Tynan posted a career-high 98 points in 2021-22 with the Ontario Reign, highlighted by 84 assists, tied for the third-most in a single season in AHL history. He has led the AHL in assists four times during his career and enters the 2026-27 season just eight points shy of 700 for his career, a milestone reached by only 26 players in league history.

Tynan's professional journey began in Springfield with the Falcons organization in 2014. A third-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011, Tynan appeared in the first 78 AHL games of his career in the City of Firsts, recording 13 goals and 35 assists during the 2014-15 season. He later captured a Calder Cup championship with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2015-16.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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