Florida Adds Beecher, Imama, Lafferty and Bjornfot on Two-Way Deals

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers were busy on day one of free agency, including adding four depth pieces that could have an impact on the Checkers this season.

Florida agreed to terms on one-year, two-way contracts with forwards John Beecher, Bokondji Imama and Sam Lafferty and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot.

Beecher, 25, split last season between Boston and Calgary, totaling seven points (3g, 4a) in 35 games to bring his NHL total over five pro seasons to 28 points (13g, 15a) in 165 contests. A first-round pick in 2019, Beecher has also logged 36 points (16g, 20a) in 87 career AHL games - most recently in 2023-24. Prior to turning pro the native New Yorker posted 39 points (19g, 20a) in 81 games over two seasons at the University of Michigan, where he was named to the Big-10 All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.

Imama, 29, spent the majority of last season in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting 11 points (6g, 5a) and 137 penalty minutes in 66 games. The Quebec-born forward has 400 AHL games under his belt, along with 88 points (38g, 50a) and 906 penalty minutes - having eclipsed 100 penalty minutes in five different campaigns. Imama, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay, has also appeared in 33 NHL games with Arizona, Ottawa and Pittsburgh.

Lafferty, 31, posted two points (1g, 1a) in 29 games for the Blackhawks last season. A fourth-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2014, Lafferty has notched 92 points (41g, 51a) in 378 NHL games with the Penguins, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Sabres. The forward also played one full season and parts of two more in the AHL, totaling 55 points (17g, 38a) in 85 games and most recently suiting up for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2019-20.

Bjornfot, 25, served as an alternate captain and posted 12 points (4g, 8a) in 33 games for Charlotte last season while also appearing in 19 contests for Florida. The 22nd overall pick in 2019 by Los Angeles, Bjornfot has recorded 30 points (7g, 23a) in 83 games over the last two seasons with Charlotte and has logged 192 total AHL games and 153 NHL games over his career.







American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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