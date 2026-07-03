Wranglers Sign Luke Philp, Ryder Boulton, and Carter Wilkie to AHL Contracts

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers announced today the signing of forwards Luke Philp and Ryder Boulton, along with the re-signing forward Carter Wilkie, to AHL contracts.

Canmore, AB native Luke Philp returns to the Calgary Flames organization after spending last season overseas with Färjestad BK in the SHL, where he put up 35 points in 52 games. Philp played six seasons in the AHL, starting with the Stockton Heat in 2019-20 where he played for three seasons, then playing two seasons with the Rockford IceHogs and one with the Hershey Bears. With 281 games played in the AHL, Philp has recorded 89 goals and 92 assists for 181 points. Philp also played three career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks.

LUKE PHILP - FORWARD

BORN: Canmore, AB DATE: November 6, 1995

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 181 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

Ryder Boulton spent last season with the Brantford Bulldogs, playing 48 games and putting up 79 PIM. Boulton wrapped up his OHL career playing in 136 games and winning two OHL Championships and one Memorial Cup Championship with the London Knights.

RYDER BOULTON - FORWARD

BORN: Atlanta, GA DATE: June 21, 2006

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 194 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

Calgary native Carter Wilkie re-signs with the Calgary Wranglers for the 2026-27 season. The depth forward appeared in 27 games for the Calgary Wranglers, putting up three points. He also played in 14 games with the Rapid City Rush, posting seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

CARTER WILKIE - FORWARD

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: April 3, 2000

HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right







American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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