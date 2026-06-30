Panthers Trade Ben Steeves to New Jersey

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers announced Tuesday that they have traded Ben Steeves to the New Jersey Devils as part of the deal to acquire Jacob Markstrom.

The full deal has Florida sending Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Steeves to New Jersey in exchange for Markstrom and Angus Crookshank.

Steeves, 24, led the Checkers in goals (23) and points (45) last season and ranked second in assists (22). Over his two-plus seasons in Charlotte, Steeves recorded 75 points in 140 games and was twice named the Checkers Man of the Year in the community.

The piece of the return that could have an impact on Charlotte is Crookshank, who joins the organization having spent the majority of his five pro seasons in the AHL. A fifth-round pick by Ottawa in 2018, the 26-year-old has amassed 185 points (101g, 84a) in 262 games for the Belleville Senators and Utica Comets. Crookshank - who is under contract for this coming season - has led his team in goals in each of his four full AHL seasons and has also appeared in 29 NHL games over his career.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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