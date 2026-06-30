Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers
Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made qualifying offers to forward Caedan Bankier and defensemen Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, Roman Schmidt and David Spacek.
The Wild did not make qualifying offers to forwards Bobby Brink, Cameron Butler, Bradley Marek and Oskar Olausson and goaltender Samuel Hlavaj.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
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