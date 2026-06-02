Iowa Wild Re-Signs Goaltender William Rousseau

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club re-signed goaltender William Rousseau to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Rousseau, 23 (1/9/2003) posted a 3-5-4 record with a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%) in 12 games with the Wild in 2025-26. Rousseau also recorded a 7-15-3 record, a 3.29 GAA, a .892 SV%, and one shutout in 27 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in 2025-26. The Trois-Rivières, Québec native owns a 4-6-5 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 SV% in 15 career AHL games (2024-26).

Prior to his professional career, Rousseau played 137 games across four seasons in the QMJHL with the Québec Remparts (2020-23) and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2023-24), where he accumulated a record of 95-26-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .910 SV%. Rousseau also appeared in 36 playoff games in his final three junior seasons and posted a record of 26-10-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Rousseau wears sweater No. 35 with the Iowa Wild.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.







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