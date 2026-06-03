Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Eagles in Game 3

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves rallied but ended up falling to the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

Domenick Fensore and Cal Foote each scored in the third period but it wasn't enough as the Eagles prevailed to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday night at Allstate Arena.

The Eagles struck first when Chase Bradley found the back of the net midway through the opening period and took a 2-0 lead into the third after Tye Felhaber scored late in the second.

The Wolves started the third on the penalty kill but cut the deficit in half 31 seconds in on Fensore's shorthanded marker. The defenseman took a feed from Justin Robidas and unleashed a shot from between the circles that beat Eagles netminder Trent Miner through the five-hole. Robidas had the lone assist on Fensore's third goal of the postseason.

Foote tied it at 2-2 midway through the period when the defenseman received a pass from Bradly Nadeau and ripped a wrist shot from just inside the right circle that solved Miner to the stick side. On Foote's third goal of the postseason, Nadeau had the lone assist.

Ivan Ivan's goal with:51 remaining proved to be the game-winner for the Eagles.

Cayden Primeau (36 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Miner (28 saves) picked up the win for the Eagles.

Next up: The Wolves host the Colorado Eagles in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Wolves 3, Eagles 2

Game 2: Eagles 5, Wolves 2

Game 3: Eagles 3, Wolves 2

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 5: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 6: Sunday, June 7, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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