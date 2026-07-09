Wolves Unveil 2026-27 Season Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced their 2026-27 American Hockey League schedule on Thursday.
The franchise's 33rd season will feature a 72-game slate beginning with the Season Opener on Oct. 3 vs. the Moose in Manitoba. The Wolves' Home Opener will be Oct. 10 against the Moose at Allstate Arena.
The '26-27 Wolves schedule is full of intriguing matchups with 18 contests set to come against non-Central Division opponents, including four showdowns with the Toronto Marlies in a season series rematch of the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.
In addition, the Wolves will battle the San Jose Barracuda for the first time in franchise history while other highlights of the schedule include rare meetings with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Providence Bruins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Under Head Coach Spiros Anastas, the 2025-26 Western Conference Champion Wolves will seek their third consecutive postseason appearance and renew the quest for a sixth league title after falling just three wins short last season.
"It's always great to get different looks and have different tests because there are so many great teams around the league," Anastas said. "That Eastern swing (against Hartford, Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) will give us three different looks with historically successful teams."
The Wolves will face off against intrastate rival Rockford IceHogs 12 times during the '26-27 regular season and take on other Central Division opponents the Moose, Milwaukee Admirals, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and Texas Stars eight times each.
"As a team, we're excited for this schedule and as a coach I'm excited for the opportunity our guys are going to have with it," Anastas said.
Further details about the Wolves' upcoming season-including the team's game-specific promotional calendar-will be released soon.
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