Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced the team's 72-game regular season schedule for its upcoming fifth season.

The Firebirds open the season at home with a matchup against the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

The 72-game schedule has the Firebirds squaring off against all teams in the Pacific Division and one out-of-division opponent, the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars). The Pacific Division includes the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), and Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth).

Start times will vary throughout the season depending on the day of the week. Weekday home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT with the exception of New Year's Eve (Thursday, December 31) which will get underway at 5:00 p.m. PT. Saturday night home games will begin at 6 p.m. PT and Sunday home games will take place at either 3:00 p.m. PT or 5:00 p.m. PT.

Schedule dates, opponents, and times are subject to change. Information about individual game tickets, additional ticket plans, theme, and promo nights will be released at a later date.

FULL SCHEDULE (all times Pacific, home games in bold)

Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team

Fri 10/2/26 7:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 10/3/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign

Fri 10/9/26 7:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 10/11/26 3:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 10/14/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights

Sat 10/17/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Abbotsford Canucks

Sun 10/18/26 4:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Abbotsford Canucks

Wed 10/21/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls

Fri 10/23/26 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 10/28/26 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Fri 10/30/26 7:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 11/4/26 7:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Fri 11/6/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners

Sat 11/7/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners

Thu 11/12/26 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 11/15/26 3:00 PM Abbotsford Canucks @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Tue 11/17/26 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers

Wed 11/18/26 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers

Sat 11/21/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign

Sun 11/22/26 5:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors

Wed 11/25/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda

Fri 11/27/26 7:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 11/28/26 6:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 12/2/26 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Fri 12/4/26 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 12/6/26 5:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Tue 12/8/26 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 12/12/26 4:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers

Sun 12/13/26 1:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers

Wed 12/16/26 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 12/19/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls

Sun 12/20/26 5:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 12/27/26 3:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Thu 12/31/26 5:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 1/3/27 3:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign

Fri 1/8/27 7:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 1/9/27 6:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 1/13/27 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 1/16/27 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls

Sun 1/17/27 5:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 1/20/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign

Fri 1/22/27 7:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors

Sat 1/23/27 6:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Fri 1/29/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Texas Stars

Sat 1/30/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Texas Stars

Wed 2/3/27 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Fri 2/5/27 6:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles

Sat 2/6/27 5:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles

Fri 2/12/27 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Tue 2/16/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda

Fri 2/19/27 7:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 2/20/27 6:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Tue 2/23/27 6:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles

Wed 2/24/27 6:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles

Sat 2/27/27 6:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 2/28/27 5:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors

Wed 3/3/27 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Fri 3/5/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights

Sat 3/6/27 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights

Fri 3/12/27 7:00 PM Texas Stars @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 3/14/27 3:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 3/17/27 7:00 PM Texas Stars @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 3/20/27 7:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors

Sun 3/21/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda

Wed 3/24/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights

Fri 3/26/27 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Wed 3/31/27 7:00 PM Abbotsford Canucks @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sat 4/3/27 6:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sun 4/4/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls

Wed 4/7/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda

Fri 4/9/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners

Sat 4/10/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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