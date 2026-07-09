Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced the team's 72-game regular season schedule for its upcoming fifth season.
The Firebirds open the season at home with a matchup against the Ontario Reign on Friday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. PT.
The 72-game schedule has the Firebirds squaring off against all teams in the Pacific Division and one out-of-division opponent, the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars). The Pacific Division includes the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), and Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth).
Start times will vary throughout the season depending on the day of the week. Weekday home games will begin at 7:00 p.m. PT with the exception of New Year's Eve (Thursday, December 31) which will get underway at 5:00 p.m. PT. Saturday night home games will begin at 6 p.m. PT and Sunday home games will take place at either 3:00 p.m. PT or 5:00 p.m. PT.
Schedule dates, opponents, and times are subject to change. Information about individual game tickets, additional ticket plans, theme, and promo nights will be released at a later date.
FULL SCHEDULE (all times Pacific, home games in bold)
Day Date Time Visiting Team @ Home Team
Fri 10/2/26 7:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 10/3/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign
Fri 10/9/26 7:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 10/11/26 3:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 10/14/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights
Sat 10/17/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Abbotsford Canucks
Sun 10/18/26 4:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Abbotsford Canucks
Wed 10/21/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls
Fri 10/23/26 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 10/28/26 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Fri 10/30/26 7:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 11/4/26 7:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Fri 11/6/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners
Sat 11/7/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners
Thu 11/12/26 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 11/15/26 3:00 PM Abbotsford Canucks @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Tue 11/17/26 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers
Wed 11/18/26 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers
Sat 11/21/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign
Sun 11/22/26 5:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors
Wed 11/25/26 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda
Fri 11/27/26 7:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 11/28/26 6:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 12/2/26 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Fri 12/4/26 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 12/6/26 5:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Tue 12/8/26 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 12/12/26 4:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers
Sun 12/13/26 1:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Calgary Wranglers
Wed 12/16/26 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 12/19/26 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls
Sun 12/20/26 5:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 12/27/26 3:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Thu 12/31/26 5:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 1/3/27 3:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign
Fri 1/8/27 7:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 1/9/27 6:00 PM Henderson Silver Knights @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 1/13/27 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 1/16/27 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls
Sun 1/17/27 5:00 PM San Diego Gulls @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 1/20/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Ontario Reign
Fri 1/22/27 7:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors
Sat 1/23/27 6:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Fri 1/29/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Texas Stars
Sat 1/30/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Texas Stars
Wed 2/3/27 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Fri 2/5/27 6:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles
Sat 2/6/27 5:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles
Fri 2/12/27 7:00 PM Calgary Wranglers @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Tue 2/16/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda
Fri 2/19/27 7:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 2/20/27 6:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Tue 2/23/27 6:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles
Wed 2/24/27 6:05 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Colorado Eagles
Sat 2/27/27 6:00 PM Bakersfield Condors @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 2/28/27 5:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors
Wed 3/3/27 7:00 PM San Jose Barracuda @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Fri 3/5/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights
Sat 3/6/27 6:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights
Fri 3/12/27 7:00 PM Texas Stars @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 3/14/27 3:00 PM Colorado Eagles @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 3/17/27 7:00 PM Texas Stars @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 3/20/27 7:10 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Bakersfield Condors
Sun 3/21/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda
Wed 3/24/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Henderson Silver Knights
Fri 3/26/27 7:00 PM Tucson Roadrunners @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Wed 3/31/27 7:00 PM Abbotsford Canucks @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sat 4/3/27 6:00 PM Ontario Reign @ Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sun 4/4/27 5:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Diego Gulls
Wed 4/7/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ San Jose Barracuda
Fri 4/9/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners
Sat 4/10/27 7:00 PM Coachella Valley Firebirds @ Tucson Roadrunners
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Calgary Wranglers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2026.27 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs 2026-27 Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
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- American Hockey League Unveils 2026-27 Schedule - AHL
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