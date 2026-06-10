Max McCormick Announces Retirement

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that team captain, forward Max McCormick has retired from professional hockey following a 12-season career.

McCormick, 34, retires as the franchise's all-time leader in goals (67), ranking second all-time in points (140), and having played in the third-most games in team history (158). The Green Bay, WI native collected an additional 38 points (22 goals, 16 assists) in 44 postseason games with Coachella Valley, helping lead the team to back-to-back Western Conference Championships. McCormick also holds the Firebirds' single-season records for most goals (32) and most points (67).

"The decision to retire from the game I have loved for as long as I can remember has not been easy, and as much as I wish I could play forever, it's time to hang up the skates," said McCormick. "Looking back on my career, I'm filled with nothing but gratitude and pride. Hockey has given me so many great memories, lifelong friendships, and opportunities I could have never imagined. I'm thankful to every organization, teammate, coach, and fan who was a part of my journey. Most of all, I'm grateful to my parents and family for their unwavering support and sacrifice from day one, and to my wife, Alexis, for always being by my side throughout all the ups and downs. The Coachella Valley is where we started our family and it will always hold a special place in our hearts. It was an honor to wear the "C" and close out my career as a Firebird and to be a part of the Kraken organization since the inaugural season. As I move on to a new chapter, I will forever cherish everything this game has given me."

Prior to his freshman year at Ohio State University, McCormick was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators (171st overall). McCormick signed his first professional contract with the Senators on May 27, 2014, and made his NHL debut on October 25, 2015, against the Arizona Coyotes. Between the Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, and Seattle Kraken, McCormick skated in a total of 94 career NHL games.

In 540 AHL games, McCormick logged 337 points (159 goals, 178 assists), suiting up for the Belleville/Binghamton Senators, Charlotte Checkers, Colorado Eagles, and Coachella Valley Firebirds. McCormick is a two-time AHL All-Star, earning a nod in 2023 and 2024.

"Max made an immediate impact on our organization from the moment he arrived in the Coachella Valley," said Troy Bodie, Firebirds' General Manager. "He set the standard with his professionalism, leadership, and the way he competed every single day. What he accomplished on the ice speaks for itself, but his impact in our locker room and throughout the community is what made him a pillar of this organization. We're incredibly grateful for everything he gave to the Firebirds and congratulate him on an outstanding professional career."

Despite missing the entirety of the 2025-26 season after undergoing hip surgery, McCormick was named the Firebirds' winner of the AHL's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Yearaward for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations.

The Firebirds will honor Max McCormick and celebrate his career during a 2026-27 home game, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

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