Four-Goal Third Period Leads Coachella Valley to Game Two Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Colorado Eagles at Acrisure Arena on Friday night in Game 2 of the best-of-five third round series by the final score of 4-0. Nikke Kokko made 33 saves to pick up his second shutout of the playoffs while J.R. Avon scored two goals to help Coachella Valley tie the best-of-five Pacific Division Finals at 1-1.

After a scoreless two periods, J.R. Avon broke the deadlock 1:20 into the third period, followed up by an Eduard Sale goal 1:11 later. Avon potted his second goal of the period at 16:05 before Oscar Fisker Molgaard closed out the scoring with an empty net goal. Avon and Fisker Molgaard are tied for the team lead in goals this postseason with seven.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Colorado 33-25. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 and the penalty went 4-for-4.

The series now shifts to Loveland, CO for Game 3 this Sunday, May 17. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT. Join the Firebirds for their official watch parties at Taproom 29 at Spotlight 29 Casino and at both Burgers & Beers locations (Rancho Mirage and La Quinta) featuring giveaways, special appearances, and more! No RSVP. No tickets. first come, first served, get there early!







American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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