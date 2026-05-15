Kolosov Re-Signs with Flyers

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to a one-year contract extension, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have re-signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

Kolosov, 24, played in 38 games with the Phantoms in the 2025-26 season going 15-21-2, 2.98, .895 with two shutouts. He has also played in four games with the Flyers going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. The Flyers' third-round selection in 2021 out of Minsk, Belarus has played in 52 career games with the Phantoms going 21-28-3, 2.98, .895 and 21 career games with the Flyers going 5-11-1, 3.64, .863.

Prior to coming to North America, Kolosov spent parts of four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with his hometown team, Dinamo Minsk. The 6'0 ¬Â³, 185-pound netminder appeared in 120 regular-season games, posting a 49-56-10 record, while also making another 14 playoff appearances. Kolosov was recognized as one of the league's top goaltenders, earning KHL All-Star Game selections in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Petruzzelli, 27, spent the 2026-27 season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL where he went 17-16-6, 2.59, .912. The Wilbraham, Mass. native originally joined the Phantoms in the 2025-26 season appearing in six games with the Orange and Black going 3-3-0, 3.31, .877 while spending the bulk of the season with Reading where he was 14-16-4, 3.12, .901.

Petruzzelli has played in 53 career AHL games over parts of four seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies going a combined 25-20-4, 3.17, .893. In parts of four seasons in the ECHL with the Reading Royals and Newfoundland Growlers, he has appeared in 103 games with a record of 51-41-11 along with a 2.71 GAA and .909 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, the 6'5 ¬Â³, 185-pound goaltender played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games going 51-27-8, 2.17, .915 with 10 shutouts. He won the Ken Dryden Award as ECAC Goaltender of the Year in the 2020-21 season going 17-8-4, 1.89, .926.

Perets, 26, is a Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec product who is a 6'1 ¬Â³ left-catching goaltender. He has played in three games this season with the Phantoms going 1-2-0, 3.21, .873. Perets has also played in 27 games with Reading going 14-8-4, 2.84, .910. Perets was just named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for a second time in the last three weeks going 1.01, 1.90, .946 in a pair of games against Wheeling.

Perets is in his third season of professional hockey and has played 88 career ECHL games, going 44-31-8, 2.82, .906, while also playing seven AHL games with Lehigh Valley and the Chicago Wolves, going 2-4-1, 3.64, .857. He also has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes. Perets won an NCAA Frozen Four Championship with Quinnipiac University in 2023 and set an NCAA record with a 1.17 goals-against average as a freshman in 2021-22 on his way to an amazing 21 career shutouts in just two seasons.

McLaughlin, 23, signed with the Phantoms after completing his four-year collegiate career at Boston University and the University of North Dakota. The Phoenixville, PA native was a seventh-round selection of the Flyers in 2021. He made his pro debut with Reading on March 20 and scored his first pro goal on March 28 against Wheeling. He has scored three goals with five assists in 13 games with the Reading Royals. This season with Boston University, he scored 5-12-17 in 34 games. He scored 25-76-101 in his NCAA career encompassing 148 games over three seasons at North Dakota and one season at Boston.







American Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2026

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