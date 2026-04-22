Phantoms Products Fueling Flyers in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Published on April 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







While the Phantoms' 2025-26 campaign came to a close this past weekend, the foundation laid throughout the season continues to reverberate 60 miles south, where the future is actively unfolding in Philadelphia.

For the first time in six years, the Flyers have returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fueled by a late-season surge that carried them into the upper half of the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division standings-powered by a blend of urgency, resilience, and talent cultivated just up the Northeast Extension in Allentown.

A total of twenty-two former Phantoms have made their way onto the Flyers' roster, a clear reflection of the organization's sustained commitment to developing prospects capable of thriving at the NHL level.

With the help of recent Lehigh Valley products Denver Barkey, Alex Bump, and Emil Andrae, the youth movement has injected new life into the Philadelphia lineup down the stretch and into the postseason.

Beyond the active roster, players like Oliver Bonk and David Jiříček-recent "Black Ace" additions-underscore the organizational depth waiting in the wings, prepared to step in at a moment's notice.

In addition, former Phantoms standouts Sean Couturier, Travis Sanheim, Tyson Foerster, Cam York, Carl Grundström, and Garrett Wilson have all embraced elevated roles, providing steady veteran leadership while guiding the next wave through the demanding journey ahead.

Together, these pieces have shaped a team built for longevity and sustained competitiveness as it begins its pursuit of hockey's ultimate prize.

In the opening round, the new-look Flyers have rekindled one of the NHL's fiercest rivalries as they battle against cross-state foes, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Following dominant victories in Pittsburgh in Games 1 and 2, Philadelphia has jumped out to a commanding 2-0 series lead behind significant contributions from familiar Phantoms faces.

Barkey, a Phantoms All-Star selection this season before earning his NHL promotion, wasted no time making an impact in his playoff debut in Game 1, recording an assist and showcasing the poise that earned him the call-up.

On the back end, Sanheim has also set the tone with his physical presence and delivered one of the defining moments of the series thus far, burying a clutch go-ahead goal late in the third period of Game 1 that shifted momentum in Philadelphia's favor.

As the Battle of Pennsylvania turns to Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday night, the stage is set for a new generation to write its own chapter in rivalry long defined by intensity and hostility.

"It's obviously really intense," said Barkey following his playoff debut in Game 1. "Stakes are high, the game's so fast, and the fans are into it too. I've played big games before-Memorial Cup Finals and OHL Finals-playoffs like that where those games mean a lot. I think a little bit of experience from that before always helps you stay calm, cool, and collected in these games...tensions are high and you've got to be dialed in."

"I feel like when you skate out, you can kind of hear the crowd and everyone," Barkey added. "Everyone's into it. So right from the drop of the puck, you can tell it's a whole 'nother level of hockey, a whole 'nother speed. I think we were prepared for that-we knew that coming in-but definitely a lot faster of a game."

For now, the Flyers look to capitalize on home-ice advantage and complete the task at hand one game at a time, driven by the strength of a system built well before this playoff stage arrived.

In many ways, Lehigh Valley's influence has never felt closer throughout this Stanley Cup Playoffs-helping ignite the orange from Hamilton Street to Broad Street.







American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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